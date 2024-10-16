MASTERS OF ILLUSION Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present the world’s greatest award-winning magicians in Masters of Illusion on Thursday, October 24 at 7pm. Masters of Illusion features Greg Frewin, Alexandra Burgio, and shock illusionist, Dan Sperry. Tickets range from $29-$99.



Greg Frewin is currently ranked as The International Grand Champion of Magic, having won every major award offered within the magic community. He has placed first in numerous magic competitions including the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians, the Canadian Association of Magicians, and the Federation International Society of Magique widely regarded as the Olympics of magic. In his 30-year professional career, Frewin has performed live worldwide, from Japan to Monte Carlo, from cruise ships on the high seas to the Vegas Strip. He has also appeared on over 35 television programs including NBC's World's Greatest Magic, ABC's Champions of Magic, and his own three-part CBC special Magic Man: Home for the Holidays.



Alexandra Burgio has graced the stage for over 17 years in Greg Frewin’s Show in Niagara Falls. She recently performed on Canada's Got Talent wowing the judges and is the only female Canadian magician to ever fool Penn and Teller on the hit show Penn and Teller: Fool Us. She will be a featured act in the Season 11 premiere of the TV show, Masters of Illusion. Burgio has performed on Disney Cruise Lines, Las Vegas Penn and Teller: Fool Us, and in China in the Oceanic Magic Show in Shanghai.



Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, widely acclaimed as “The Anti-Conjuror,” has left an indelible mark on the world of magic with his dark and edgy performances—infused with unhinged humor—engulfed in an aura of danger and unpredictability. Rising to prominence as a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent, Sperry's unconventional approach has redefined the expectations of magic, furthering his career to include numerous viral videos, international television appearances, and sold-out world tours. He has mesmerized audiences at renowned venues such as The Magic Castle, The Sydney Opera House, Radio City Music Hall, and live on tour with Masters of Illusion, showcasing his unique blend of strange magic, intricate illusions, and macabre humor.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



