Lisa Catalfamo Will Lead THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has just announced the cast and creative team for its winter play, The Diary of Anne Frank. Embark on a poignant journey through history with one of the most powerful and enduring stories of resilience, family, hope, and the human spirit. Anne Frank's eloquent and deeply moving words leap from the pages of her diary to the stage. The Diary of Anne Frank remains a relevant exploration of the impact of war, intolerance, and the importance of empathy, understanding, and the pursuit of a better world.

The cast for The Diary of Anne Frank includes:

LISA CATALFAMO (ANNE FRANK) is honored to play the courageous Anne Frank. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Rutgers University, she returns to Algonquin after the theater’s 2023 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame (choir ensemble). Previous credits include: Peter and the Starcatcher (Prentiss), The Outsiders (Mrs. Syme) and The Tempest (Miranda). She is represented by Steinberg Talent Management.



JOHN C. SHORT (MR. Otto Frank) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin Arts Theatre. Recent credits: Christmas Carol Radio Play (Jake Laurents), BatBoy (Dr. Parker), and Cats (Gus).



LAUREN FRIEDMAN (MRS. Edith Frank) is thrilled to be back on the Algonquin stage, having previously been seen in Fiddler on the Roof (Grandma Tzeitel), Elf: The Musical (Deb/Mrs. Claus), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Congregation), and Hello, Dolly! (Mrs. Rose). The Diary of Anne Frank was her first community theater show ever, back when she was 14 years old and played the role of Anne, and she is incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to revisit this very important piece.



KITANA SAMME SULTAN (MARGOT FRANK) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut! Previous shows include: Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s Fiddler on the Roof (Ensemble), In the Heights (Vanessa), Pippin (Leading Player), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda), 9 to 5 (Judy), American Idiot (Whatshername), and Tick, Tick…Boom! (Karessa). As a descendant of Holocaust survivors, and someone who identifies strongly with her Jewish heritage, this show means so much to her and her family.



DAVE FRETZ (Mr. Herman VAN DAAN) was previously seen at the Algonquin in Jesus Christ Superstar (Annas), Amadeus (Von Strack), Into the Woods (Narrator), Man of LaMancha (Innkeeper), Hello Dolly! (Rudy), Fiddler on the Roof (Avram). Other credits include: Sweeney Todd (Jonas Fogg), Clue (Col. Mustard), and Fiddler on the Roof (Rabbi) at Axelrod PAC.



JENNIFER SHRESTHA (MRS. PETRONELLA VAN DAAN) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin and work alongside this incredible cast and Production Team. She was last seen in Fiddler on the Roof (Yente) at AAT. Other credits include: Rumors (Chris), Rent (Lexi Darling), Head Over Heels (Gynecia) and Beauty and the Beast (Wardrobe). Jennifer is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts.



MAXWELL DEVIVO (Peter van Daan) is honored to be a part of this important production. Recent credits include Joseph…Dreamcoat (Benjamin), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: HS Edition (Draco Malfoy), The SpongeBob Musical (Perch Perkins), The Sound of Music (Friedrich von Trapp), and more. Max is a Freshman acting major at the Grunin Performing Arts Academy. He is also a Life Scout with BSA Troop 36.



ARIELLE DYMYD (MIEP GIES) is a graduate of Penn State University with a BA in Theatre. She is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA with credits in a variety of television shows and films such as Law and Order and Split. Some of Arielle’s versatile theatre credits include: Young Frankenstein (Igor), Sister Act: the Musical (Sister Mary Lazarus), and Hairspray (Tracy Turnblad). This performance marks Arielle’s return to the stage after taking a five year hiatus to marry her beautiful wife and complete her Master’s degree in social work.



MICHAEL GONZALEZ (Mr. Dussel) is pleased to be at AAT for the first time! He appeared locally in Night Watch (Lt. Walker), Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Barney), California Suite (Marvin/Mort), Lend Me a Tenor (Max), Italian Funerals…Occasions (Big Man), Emperor’s New Duds (Emperor), Lovers and Other Strangers (Jerry), and Murder on the Nile (William). Other favorites: Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Milt), A Chorus Line (Al) and Arsenic and Old Lace (Mortimer).



GARRETT JOHN (MR. KRALER) is very excited to rejoin the Algonquin with such a powerful and important piece. Past Algonquin credits include: A Few Good Men (Kaffee), Mass Appeal (Mark), Amadeus (Mozart) and Deathtrap (Clifford). Other credits include Hamlet (Hamlet), Romeo and Juliet (Romeo), Dangerous Liaisons (Danceny), and Cyrano de Bergerac (Christian).



Rounding out the cast are voice actors JEFF BODNAR, BRENDAN FLANAGAN and Matthew Johnson who will also portray German soldiers.



The Diary of Anne Frank creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Caroline Laberdee, Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.

Algonquin’s season sponsor is Diane Levitz in loving memory of Jerry Levitz. Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.



