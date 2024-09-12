LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Open At Gateway In Somers Point

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point will close its 2024 Mainstage Season with the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors,” written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. It will run for two weekends, Sept 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, and will be partially double cast.

“Little Shop of Horrors” revolves around a meek flower shop assistant, Seymour Krelborn (Andrew Krumaker/Mike Moore), who has a crush on his co-worker Audrey (Grace Long/Carli Smith Mosaleski). Seymour comes across a new plant breed which he names Audrey II, after his beloved. Audrey II (Brinley Edwards/Kristiann Dolinski) promises to give Seymour fame and fortune for a small price: Seymour's blood.

“Little Shop” Director Phil Pallitto believes that the Gateway's intimate venue is the perfect setting for this show, which, he claims, has a message that is more powerful than ever.

“This show explores how Seymour's desire for success leads him down a dark path, thereby highlighting the dangers of sacrificing ethics for ambition,” Pallitto said. “It speaks to today's audiences because it represents success at any cost, and the temptation to compromise for fame, money or power.”

Pallitto has taken some liberties with casting this production. Aside from double casting major roles, there will also be a quintet of Doo-Wop Girls instead of the usual trio. The Doo-Wop Girls, which act as a modern-day Greek chorus and help propel the action of storyline, have the majority of the show's dance numbers, for which Choreographer Karen Cleighton says there will be an interesting mix of fun, 1960s-inspired dance combined with “a little Beyonce.”

The most compelling decision by Pallitto was to cast two women as the voice of Audrey II. Traditionally, the role has been done by a man, perhaps most famously by Four Tops lead singer, the late Levi Stubbs, in the 1986 movie.

“I think audiences will be really surprised to see the girls' take on this role—it will be more sultry,” Pallitto said. “That's the beauty of live theater—we are able to put our own spin on something and make it as unique as we want in a way that best showcases each actresses' talent as possible.”

The Gateway is presently holding an online fundraiser to help with additional costs to produce “Little Shop.” The goal is $7,500, which will cover a live band and the rental cost for Audrey II. Anyone interested in donating can go to Venmo and search for “Theater Collaborative of South Jersey,” the nonprofit arm of the Gateway. Donators will have their name or business listed in the playbill.

“Little Shop” concludes the Gateway's very first Mainstage Season that they could call their own, and will kick off the Halloween season in South Jersey. The theater company will, however, produce a bonus holiday show, “Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” in December. Tickets are on sale now at GatewayByTheBay.org.

Performances for “Little Shop of Horrors” are Sept 27-29 and Oct. 4-6; 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Snacks and beverages (sodas, wine, beer, and cocktails) are available for purchase in the lobby. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org or by calling the box office at 609-653-0553.

