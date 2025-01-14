Interview: Krystina Alabado in MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical, Mystic Pizza begins performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Wednesday, January 29, ahead of a Sunday, February 2, opening night with the run continuing through Sunday, February 23, 2025. Matinee and evening performances are available.



Based on the 1988 classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Julia Roberts with the story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, Mystic Pizza features a book written by Sandy Rustin; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Carmel Dean; music direction by Kristin Stowell; choreography by Connor Gallagher; and direction by Casey Hushion.

Mystic Pizza is about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Krystina Alabado who stars as Daisy Arujo in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Mystic Pizza.

Alabado is best known for playing Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway and voicing Cherri Bomb in the hit animated series “Hazbin Hotel” on Amazon Prime. Broadway: American Psycho, American Idiot. National Tours: Evita, American Idiot, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Ain’t No Disco (ATC), David Bowie's Lazarus (NYTW). Select Regional: Sunday in the Park with George (Dot/Marie, Pasadena Playhouse), Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stage), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla Playhouse), Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit/La Mirada), Burn All Night (ART). Film/TV: Better Nate Than Ever, See Something, “Monster High", Zombie Wedding, “Voltron”, First Reformed, “Tyrant”.

We'd love to know about the first time you ever performed on stage.

The first time I performed on stage was in my junior high school production of Damn Yankees! I played “Singing Girl 2” and my solo was "You can open any door!" in “You Gotta Have Heart”! Since that moment, I have never stopped!

Can you tell us a little about your professional training?

I grew up in Phoenix, AZ singing with my dad and his jazz band. I spent my junior high and high school years fully immersed in drama club, choir, and always doing the musicals and plays. I went to ASU for acting but in my first year of college, I booked the First National Tour of Spring Awakening so I left school and toured with that production for two years! I always say I went to Spring Awakening for college.

What piece of advice can you lend to people hoping to have a career in entertainment?

I would say my biggest piece of advice would be remembering that this industry requires an immense amount of hard work, and self-discipline/motivation. There is a lot of waiting and rejection, so the ability to pick yourself up after countless "no"s and still push push push, the happier you'll be. But you gotta push. And love yourself. What you have to offer that is unique is YOU. So bring yourself into your auditions, and voice, and work, and professional relationships! Authenticity, being grounded, and kindness goes a long way!

Your performance experiences span stage and screen. How does working in different mediums enhance your acting career?

It makes it so exhilarating. I love that I get to experience the beauty of live theatre, whilst also being on a zombie movie set, and recording a cartoon in the booth! They each are so different and equally fun/fulfilling. I feel incredibly grateful that I get to work in all mediums as an actor/artist and I wouldn't have it any other way!

(Photo by Jason Niedle: (from left to right) Gianna Yanelli, Krystina Alabado, Kyra Kennedy, Rayanne Gonzales)

We are so glad you are making your Paper Mill Playhouse debut. How do you like working at the renowned NJ venue?

I am THRILLED to be finally working and performing at Paper Mill!! It is such a highly respected theatre, and a place I have always wanted to work at in my career! I couldn't be happier to debut there with Mystic Pizza, a show that is so close to my heart. Everyone at Paper Mill is beyond lovely and I cannot wait to perform there!

What are some of the challenges of starring as Daisy in Mystic Pizza?

I don't see many challenges to be honest! I am surrounded by the most supportive and incredible cast and crew. The creative team, led by our director Casey Hushion, is not to be believed. We have been working on this show since 2021 when we first started developing it on Zoom in a workshop during the pandemic, and it has been nothing but hard work and support since then. Paper Mill will mark our third production since 2021 (the first being at Ogunquit Playhouse, then La Mirada Theatre, and now Paper Mill!) and I have never been happier still being with a show. Daisy is a role that means so much to me – I love revisiting this show time and time again. We have worked so hard on it over the years and returning each time is such a gift to me and my soul!!

We love the story of Mystic Pizza. Why do you think it works so well as a musical theatre show?

It's a beautiful coming of age story and to be honest, my favorite thing about it is that it centers around three young women, trying to navigate which direction they want their lives to go in. In that way I believe everyone can see themselves in the show. What it means to dream, to be in love, to have lifelong friends, to want more for yourselves, to have community and support. It is a show everyone can relate to, and it is honest and grounded in its depiction of this small town and these three women finding their way through life.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

The show is pure JOY. I am so excited to bring this show to New Jersey and New York audiences because we all need a little joy right now. This show is touching, fun, heartwarming, and has an INCREDIBLE cast! Every single person in the show is a star and brings themselves to that stage and leaves their heart out there!

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I have some fun things coming up that I can't talk about quite yet but hopefully soon! A stage production I am monumentally excited about coming up next (stay tuned), and my cartoon “Hazbin Hotel” that I voice act on will have Season 2 coming up very soon and I cannot wait for that!

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know?

I cannot wait for you all to come see the show! We are having a blast with it and I guarantee you will be singing along after. There is something for everyone in our show, and supporting new work like this is the best thing we can do for American Musical Theatre and live arts! So spread the words and support live theatre! Cannot WAIT to see you all there!!

You can follow Krystina Alabado on IG/TikTok @krystinaalabado

Tickets for Mystic Pizza can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo Credit: Krystina Alabado’s headshot courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse

