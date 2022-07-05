Iliza Shlesinger is "Back In Action" and brings her comedy tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m.



When the world came to a halt two years ago, most people took the time to relax and recharge - taking a step back from the hustle to enjoy time at home. Iliza Shlesinger is not most people. The award-winning comedian and actress took the past two years by storm - releasing a book, a cookbook, two movies, as well as a drive-in comedy tour. But she is just getting started.



Shlesinger caught her big break in comedy after winning the 2008 season of NBC's Last Comic Standing. Since then, she has produced five Netflix specials and sold-out venues worldwide. She has written and starred in several films and TV shows, including Netflix's Spenser Confidential alongside Mark Wahlberg and her "mostly true" film Good on Paper. She is also the host of the hilarious podcast, Ask Iliza Anything.



Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand-up special, UnVeiled premiered in November 2019 and delved into her marriage journey. Her past specials include Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot, and War Paint. Her previous Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.



On the acting front, Iliza starred in two major films in 2020: Spenser Confidential opposite Mark Wahlberg & directed by Peter Berg, and Pieces of a Woman opposite Vanessa Kirby. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premiered on Netflix in early 2020. Her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers listeners a unique perspective, answering their questions on virtually any topic.



Don't miss Iliza Shlesinger, the award-winning comedian and multi-hyphenate actor-writer-producer-author, for an unforgettable night of comedy on August 19, 2022.

Tickets are on-sale now at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.