“HAUNTED CAR WASH” Presented by Play Theater and Team Car Wash

Play Theater, a performing arts program for kids in Union County, NJ is partnering with Team Car Wash, located at 215 South Avenue East in Westfield on late October weekends for a Haunted Car Wash that will provide entertainment for guests who can choose between a silly or spooky experience. Carloads will engage with creepy costumed characters on the line, listen to Halloween-themed audio, and leave with a clean car and memories to last through the fall.

The Haunted Car Wash will occur on October 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 30th. The $25 entry fee includes the 'Works Wash' & lots of spooky fun! Tickets are available for purchase on-site.

Talented teenagers from neighboring towns play masked and costumed characters. Once they don their scary attire, see if you can identify:

William Bevensee, age 16 from Union

Riley Boozer, age 14, from Scotch Plains

Kayla Fiore, age 16, from Scotch Plains

Nicholas Hernandez, age 16, from Roselle

Kiera Hoey, age 14, from Scotch Plains

Olivia LaMorte, age 15, from Elizabeth

Ma'Rya McCloud, age 16 from Linden

Jordan Mirrione, age 17 from Westfield

Michael Perez, age 14, from Roselle Park

Olivia Sarton, age 16, from Cranford

Abby Sebastian, age 15, from Bernardsville

Xavier Stokely, age 16, from Plainfield

Said Amy Fiore, Play Theater Director, "We were thrilled by the response to last year - even adults who did the spooky experience were really scared! This year we are also glad to be included in the AddamsFest events. Westfield truly is the home to Halloween!"

For more details about the event visit www.tinyurl.com/HauntedCW2022

For more details about the performances or Play Theater classes and productions, please visit www.playtheaternj.com.

For more details about Team Car Wash, visit www.theteamcarwash.com.

Photo Credit: Copyright John & Kara Basuino