Review: Conor McPherson's THE WEIR-A Marvelous Play at Centenary Stage Company

“The whole area is steeped in folklore.” By Finbar in The Weir

Centenary Stage Company (CSC) is now presenting a marvelous production of Conor McPherson’s The Weir through Sunday, October 20th in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center. The show enjoys the finest direction by the Company’s Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau who has directed and starred in many productions regionally and at CSC. And the cast of five excels in their roles. Enjoy a bit of Ireland in Hackettstown!

The Weir is the recipient of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play of 1997-1998 and was voted one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th Century in a poll conducted by the Royal Theatre in London. Audiences will quickly realize why this play is so renowned.

The story is set in a bar in Sligo, Ireland. Brendan runs a hang-out for locals that include a young man, Jim and an older fellow, Jack. When an area businessman, Finbar brings newcomer, Valerie to the pub, there’s plenty of conversation, personal revelations and the telling of tales. The men spin spooky yarns about a fairy road, mysterious knocking, a shadowy woman seen on a staircase, and grave digging. But when Valerie shares an emotional and personal story, the group assumes a very different mood and the men show her real empathy. And as the play progresses, you will get to know the characters intimately through their conversations.

Conor McPherson is a master storyteller, and the cast of The Weir flawlessly deliver his well-wrought dialogue with its clever touches of humor. The troupe features the acting talents of Derek Egidio as Jim; Mark Byrne as Brendan; Campbell Symes as Valerie; Pat Cogan as Finbar; and John Little as Jack. The portrayals of their characters are spot-on.

The Production Team has done a top job of bringing an authentic Irish pub to the stage. The Team includes set design by Evan Frank; costume design by Jolene Richardson; lighting design by Ed Matthews; and sound design by Tyler Backer. The Stage Manager/Props is Danielle Constance; Technical Director, Daniel Graham; Assistant Stage Managers Kayleigh Pitts and Raelyn Menon; Wardrobe, Sara Tapia; and Dialect Coach, Will Van Moss.

Make The Weir part of your upcoming entertainment schedule. There’s only one week remaining in the run. Audiences will be very engaged by this play. And keep in touch with Centenary Stage Company to learn about all of the exciting performances in the season ahead that include theatre, music, dance, and more.

The Weir has a run time of 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center is located on campus of Centenary University, 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. 07480. Tickets for The Weir range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, Seniors (65+), and Children (12 and under) on select performances. Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance. For more information, visit www.centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Photo Credit: Trevor Callahan

