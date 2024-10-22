Paper Mill Playhouse to Launch The Next Act Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled The Next Act Campaign, a new philanthropic campaign that aims to lead the historic institution into the future and transform Paper Mill into a state-of-the-art theatrical and educational space for patrons, students, artists, and community members.



Following the 2018 refurbishment of Paper Mill’s main theater space, the Ferolito Family Auditorium, and 2022 upgrades to backstage production technology, The Next Act Campaign lays out a vision to renovate and modernize Paper Mill’s entire facilities and campus. Infrastructure improvements are planned to include:



Front of house construction that will transform the arrival experience for Paper Mill audiences, including expanded outdoor courtyard and green space; a re-envisioned entrance and double storied lobby connected by a grand staircase; increased restroom facilities; expanded lobby spaces to accommodate concessions, merchandising, improved accessibility features; and site improvements that include repairs to retaining walls, improved exterior lighting, signage and on-site parking.



Back of house modernization including a new HVAC system, new roof systems and refurbished dressing rooms, costume and wig rooms, administrative offices, and other support spaces.



Expansion of the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant, owned and operated by Paper Mill, to double its current seating capacity, improve accessibility and add a much-needed function space. A key architectural element is the re-recreation of the façade of the existing theatre as the southern exterior wall of the restaurant, creating a new “gateway” to the entire campus.



The plan also includes the future relocation Paper Mill’s world-class Education department to a new facility in downtown Millburn, housing new dance and rehearsal studios, private coaching studios, a black box theater, and other office and meeting spaces. The site has not yet been confirmed.



The Next Act Campaign has a $43.7 Million fundraising goal, of which over $30 Million has already been raised from the State of New Jersey ($4.625M), the Township of Millburn/Short Hills ($7M) and private philanthropy ($19.3M). The 30 member Board of Trustees is chaired by Carolyn Ferolito. The Next Act Campaign is being chaired by W. Theodore Burke, a member of the Board of Trustees. The Chair of the Facilities Committee is Ian Mount, also a member of the Board.



“The roots of Paper Mill Playhouse run deep in Millburn, Essex County, New Jersey, nationally, and throughout the world,” said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director and Mike Stotts, Executive Director. “As stewards of this theater, we are committed to ensuring Paper Mill remains a cornerstone of our community for generations to come. The Next Act Campaign is essential to that vision. The renovations will not only preserve the rich history of our theater and surrounding campus but will greatly enhance the experience for our patrons and artists alike. These necessary upgrades will allow us to create a more welcoming and accessible environment.”



“By improving our facilities, we will be better equipped to serve the diverse needs of our growing community, offering a space where people can come together to share in the joy of the arts. This campaign is an investment in our shared future, and we are grateful to everyone who supports this transformative vision and the exciting future ahead.”



“Our community is ready, and the leadership of Paper Mill is dedicated to making this vision a reality. This is more than a campaign — it’s our chance to shape the future. Together, we can build something extraordinary that will inspire and enrich generations to come,” said Ted Bourke, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Next Act Campaign.



For more information on The Next Act Campaign, visit https://papermill.org/TheNextAct/.



Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2024-2025 season is currently underway with the first homegrown production of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, playing through November 3. The season continues with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (November 27-December 29); the new musical Mystic Pizza (January 29-February 23); the world premiere musical Take The Lead (March 29-April 27); and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (May 29-June 29).

