'Heretics and Renegades' Exhibit Comes to Art House Productions

Art House Productions will present “Heretics and Renegades,” a dynamic group exhibit curated by Andrea McKenna. Running from Saturday, November 2nd through Sunday, November 24th, the show will kick off with a public reception on Sunday, November 3rd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. An artist talk is scheduled for Sunday, November 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The gallery will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For private viewings, appointments can be made by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

The exhibit features work by Paul Andress, Michael Bettinger, Deniz Eyüboğlu, and Jada Fabrizio.

“Heretics and Renegades delves into the intense inner worlds of four visionary artists, each driven by a rebellious, subconscious dialogue that fuels their unconventional creations,” says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. “These artists transcend traditional boundaries, confronting themes like chaos and order, light and darkness, freedom and constraint. Their bold, provocative works challenge societal norms, pushing viewers to question long-held beliefs about reality and self. Through abstract forms, experimental techniques, and striking imagery, they invite audiences to step beyond the familiar into a realm where intuition leads, sparking introspection and transformative thought.”

ABOUT ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Art House Productions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is committed to advancing the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. From theater productions and visual art exhibitions to community programming, Art House fosters creativity in all forms. For more information, visit www.arthouseproductions.org or stop by 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City. Stay connected with Art House on Twitter @arthouseprods, and on Instagram and Facebook @arthouseproductions.





