Kean Stage Adds DALLAS BRASS To 2024-2025 Season Lineup

Kean Stage has added Dallas Brass to its 2024-2025 season line-up. The all-brass ensemble will perform their holiday show, Christmas Plus!, on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall.

Dallas Brass rings in the season with an eclectic repertoire that features classical, jazz and holiday favorites, including Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, Frosty the Snowman, selections from The Nutcracker and more.

Founder Michael Levine states, "A Dallas Brass concert is intended for the entire family. Our ideal audience ranges from 5 to 95! Our goal is to entertain and enrich by playing great music, interacting with our audience, and incorporating energy and fun into the performance.”

Now in their 42nd Season, Dallas Brass has toured the globe delighting audiences in Europe, the Far East, and throughout the United States. They have shared the stage with the likes of Bob Hope, Marvin Hamlisch, Maureen McGovern, and Doc Severinson. In addition to solo concerts, Dallas Brass has been featured with numerous symphony orchestras, including the Cincinnati Pops, New York Pops and Philly Pops. They have performed for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush, have appeared on the CBS Early Show, and their music has been used numerous times on the television show The Young & The Restless.

Tickets for Dallas Brass- Christmas Plus! are $59-$85 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

