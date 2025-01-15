Gateway to the Arts Children's Summer Theater Program Registration Opens February 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Registration opens Saturday, Feb. 1, for Gateway Playhouse's “Gateway to the Arts,” the annual eight-week summer camp program for children ages 7 to 18. The program will take place at the beloved Somers Point theater from June 23 to Aug. 16.

Gateway to the Arts is an intensive educational program that sets high goals for a summer camp program. Divided into three age groups – “Musical Munchkins,” ages 7-9; “Shining Stars,” 10-13; “Rising Stars” 14-18 – the program empowers kids through theater and encourages students to develop a strong comfort level for performing that they may ultimately transcend onto the stage, as each session culminates with a full-blown production.

“We take kids with all different performance experiences,” said Phil Pallitto, Gateway's artistic director and director of educational programming. “For some kids, this could be their first exposure to theater, while others may be veterans. No matter their experience, we will work with them over the weeks to build singing, dancing and overall performance skills to help them shine in their final production.”

The embodiment of this year's theme, “Dream Big, Stand Strong, Find Home,” will be exemplified through three shows:

“Destination America: A Coast-to-Coast Musical Tribute” for Musical Munchkins. From Nashville to Seattle, New York to L.A., and everywhere in between, the heart of America is beating in its music, whether you're a fan of rock 'n' roll, Country, Broadway, Motown, and more.

Roald Dahl's “Matilda Jr.” for Shining Stars. The story of a young girl who dreams of a better life and the "revolting children" out to teach grown-ups a lesson.

Broadway's smash hit “Rent” (the school edition) for Rising Stars. “Rent” tells the story of young people that are encased in a world filled with anger, hatred and uncertainty. Yet, instead of succumbing to their fears, they instead unite and find strength in their differences. (Note: this show explores several mature themes.)



“Throughout the eight weeks, the students will start to recognize how the role of art, theater and music can help them to become better citizens in the ever-changing world around them,” Pallitto said.

Cost for the sessions are $300 for Musical Munchkins and $475 for Shining and Rising Stars. Limited scholarships are available for each session. Groups are limited to 35 students. Information about programming, early-registration discounts, scholarships, and more info can be found at GatewayToTheArtsSPNJ.org. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, NJ.

