Gary Owen, RAIN - A Beatles Tribute, Irish Christmas Concert On Sale At BergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC has announced three new shows. Fairytale of New York – The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Concert on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.; comedian Gary Owen on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.; RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Fairytale of New York – The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Concert

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$29-$59

After three sold out tours in Ireland and the United Kingdom, join this festive journey through the heart of Ireland with the ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert – direct from Dublin and London's West End.

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Irish culture as these talented singers, musicians and dancers perform all the festive favorites ...and just when you think the party couldn't get any better, this incredible Irish infused show features the greatest Irish sing-a-long songs of all time – from joyous jigs to powerful ballads, traditional singalong songs to haunting carols, this feel good, authentic concert will transport you straight to the emerald hills of Ireland at Christmas time!

Friday, Feb. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$49-$79

Gary Owen, one of America's most beloved comedians, has been entertaining audiences for decades, performing to sold-out audiences in clubs and theatres across the country.

Most recently, Gary starred in Back on the Strip with Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes, and J.B. Smoove, Dotty and Soul, Meet the Blacks and its sequel House Next Door.

He starred in the box-office record-breaking Think Like a Man franchise. Other film credits include Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, Little Man opposite The Wayans Brothers and Daddy Day Care with Eddie Murphy. On the small screen, Owen had his own series on BET, The Gary Owen Show.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$99

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

