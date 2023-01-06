GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Presents a Spectacular Exhibition “Night Forms: Infinite Waves”

We are big fans of Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, where you can enjoy art at its best as you stroll through their 42 picturesque acres that has nearly 300 stunning sculptures. Explore the rotating exhibitions in six indoor galleries, enjoy performances, lectures from premier creative minds or create an art project at one of their workshops. Grounds for Sculpture was established by its visionary founder, Seward Johnson and features eclectic works by artists that include Clement Meadmore, Anthony Caro, Beverly Pepper, Kiki Smith, George Segal, Magdalena Abakanowicz, and Isaac Witkin. The bucolic surroundings offer extraordinary landscaping with thousands of exotic trees and flowering plants.

Grounds for Sculpture is now presenting Night Forms: Infinite Waves through April 2nd. The exhibition is in its second season. The after hours, multi-sensory experience is designed for guests to engage with the outdoor art and horticulture collection. Building on the success of last year's presentation, Night Forms offers a new route through the grounds that will captivate guests. Curated to perfection, the exhibition is suitable for all ages so gather your group.

(Photo Credit: Ken Ek)

Night Forms: Infinite Wave's evening landscape has been created through lighting, sound, and video projection mapping, an impressive process pioneered by Klip Collective. It provides dialogues with specific art works in the collection including Carlos Dorrien's The Nine Muses, as well as sculptures by Bruce Beasley, Elizabeth Strong-Cuevas, and Isaac Witkin. Infinite Wave also reinterprets popular works, such as Frog Head Rainbow featuring artist Michelle Post's sculpture The Oligarchs. The installations are situated at intervals along Grounds For Sculpture's outdoor Main Loop path where the stunning patterns of light are syncopated to original soundtracks.

"We are thrilled to present Night Forms: Infinite Wave and offer visitors the opportunity to encounter the interplay between art and the environment up close. By design, the audio-visual artworks on view respond to and interact with the surrounding nature, resulting in a dynamic experience that visitors can return to again and again for fresh perspectives," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture.

We attended Night Forms on a Thursday evening. It was a chilly night but still ideal to take a leisurely walk and explore the exhibition. There were couples, singles, groups of friends, and families. As you wind your way through, pause and observe. There's so much to appreciate. It is likely you will want to visit more than once!

Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. Advanced time ticket reservations are required to ensure entry. Member reservations are required on Saturday, Sunday, and holidays due to limited capacity and can sell out quickly. Night Forms hours are Thursday to Sunday, from Sunset to 11PM. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/night-forms-tickets/ or call 609.586.0616.

Editor's Note: Constellation Culinary Group provides opportunities for fine dining, food, drink, and snacks on Grounds for Sculpture premises when you visit Night Forms. They include the upscale French restaurant, Rat's; the grab and go café and bakery, Van Gogh Café; and the centrally located, Gazebo for snacks and beverages. These delightful eateries provide an excellent opportunity for you to enjoy your visit even more.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo by Michael Howarth Photography