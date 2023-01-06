Review: RAT'S is the Extraordinary Dining Destination at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ

Rat's by Constellation Culinary Group in Hamilton, NJ is an irresistible restaurant. Its delicious French Cuisine, marvelous setting and fine service stand out. Located on Grounds for Sculpture, Rat's has become the foremost dining destination for visitors. But it's also worth the trip from anywhere for the meal experience. It is open for both lunch and dinner, and reservations are highly recommended.

The interior of Rat's has an old-world charm and architectural touches that have been inspired by the French Impressionist painter, Claude Monet. The lush furnishings in individual dining rooms offer many seating options, and there is also a charming bar. In the nice weather, you can dine al fresco on the patio.

We visited on a Thursday evening and relished a wonderful dinner for two before visiting Grounds for Sculpture's current outdoor exhibit, Night Forms: Infinite Waves. Rat's menu is a pleasure to explore offering options for all tastes and dietary preferences. There's even a Kid's Menu so you can bring the whole family. The menu reflects seasonal choices using local producers, gardeners and farmers that include Griggstown Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Four Fat Fowl, Five Spoke Creamery, Koppert Cress, and Patriot Pickle.

Start your meal with something For the Table such as Artisanal Cheese or Mezze. We highly recommend one of the generous fresh salads. The Broccoli Caesar features charred broccoli, classic Caesar dressing, herb croutons and aged parmesan. A favorite gluten-free selection is the Roast Beet & Goat Cheese salad featuring a citrus and chive chevre, baby watercress, crispy shallots, garnished with red wine vinaigrette. You can add seared chicken, shrimp or steak to your salad for an additional charge.

When you move onto mains, there are inviting selections. The tender Braised Short Ribs are a delectable choice served with celery root puree, turnip, cipollini onions, truffle butter, and bordelaise. Seafood lovers will relish the Maine Scallops perfectly seasoned with carmelized onion jam, kennett square mushroom ragout, and king trumpet porcini dust. Other entrees include Steak au Poivre, Roasted Duck Breast, Roasted Eggplant, and Coq au Vin. Add some sides like the Creamed Spinach with pecorino, or vegan choices, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Tuscan Kale. We suggest you keep your camera handy. The presentations of dishes are totally Instagrammable.

Trust your server to help you make just the right choice of a beverage to enjoy with your meal. Rat's offers classic cocktails and specialty drinks such as the Spiced Pair Martini, Maple Apple Manhattan or the Pomegranate Cosmo. For those that prefer, there are Chilled Refreshers, Hot Beverages, beer and a wonderful wine list from around the globe that can be ordered by the glass or bottle.

To top off the meal, your sweet tooth will be satisfied with Ice Cream, Sorbet, Beignets, Chocolate Cremeus, Bananas Foster Bread Pudding and more. Relax a little longer and order Coffee, Tea, Vin de Dessert, or a Digestif. You'll also be very impressed by Rat's fine spirits menu.

Rat's presents a memorable dining experience that is totally enjoyable and you will vow to return again and again. The restaurant is located at 16 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://ratsrestaurant.com/ or call 609.584.7800.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rat's/Constellation Culinary Group