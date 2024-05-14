Mercer County Symphonic Band to Present Free Concert This Month at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercer County Symphonic Band will present its annual Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public, and available via live stream at https://vimeo.com/event/4301557.

The performance presents a variety of music that includes traditional marches, rock and roll hits from the 1960s, and Irving Berlin showstoppers. The concert concludes with the band's traditional rendition of John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

The symphonic band was initially formed in 1979 by the MCCC music department when musicians from the community were invited to play along with the students. The ensemble soon became recognized as the county's community band, then in 2000 it was designated the Mercer County Symphonic Band. For the past 25 years, the band has been under the direction of Dr. Lou Woodruff.

"The band is not really about the music - it's about all of the members," Woodruff said. "It's the band members who recreate the music and the audience members who share in that celebration."

In addition to presenting annual winter and spring concerts at the Kelsey Theatre and accompanying functions at the college, the band performs for area retirement communities and at community events.

The Mercer County Symphonic Band is in its 45th season, with 55 participating musicians spanning seven decades in age. The band is open to all interested musicians without audition. Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m., September through June, in the Music Suite on MCCC's West Windsor campus. For more information, visit www.mercerband.org.

