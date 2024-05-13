TIME OUT MARKET NY 5th Anniversary Celebration 5/18

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The festivities for the Time Out Market New York's 5th Anniversary will kick off at noon this Saturday with live music and continue throughout the day with more performances and of course, some seriously delicious food from select vendors from the market, as well as soft drinks, beer, and wine. The event will be happening from 12-6 pm.

It's FREE and open to the public, with unlimited beer and wine tasting is available for $30, plus an additional 20% OFF at the Time Out Market Bar all day on May 18! It’s the perfect time to try out the Market’s brand new spring/summer cocktail menu. There be lots of fun activities planned for the whole family too, including face painting, balloon animal making, and henna tattoo artists. Here is the ticketing link for your convenience! EVENT BRITE LINK

And a reminder for our readers, it is officially rooftop season. Time Out Market boasts the great views in DUMBO and is considered one of the best rooftops in all of NYC.

For more information about the anniversary celebration and the Market, please visit Time Out Market New York.

Photo: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

Comments