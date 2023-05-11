GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ

GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux & More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo 2 Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 3 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank Photo 4 Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

With the beautiful weather, opportunities for outings abound in New Jersey and there's no better destination than Grounds for Sculpture (GFS) in Hamilton. The 42-acre not-for-profit sculpture park, arboretum, and museum, founded by the late Seward Johnson features over 300 contemporary sculptures by renowned and emerging artists in a bucolic, ever-changing landscape.

Grounds for Sculpture has just premiered two excellent indoor exhibitions that will be on display through January 7th 2024 and will certainly captivate visitors. They are part of the new Perspectives series at GFS and explore the role of creating person-centered exhibitions, ensuring individual and communal agency in the art of storytelling.

Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture has commented, "With the launch of the Perspectives series, Grounds For Sculpture is taking on new levels of engagement with our audiences as we organize artist-led, community-driven exhibitions to deepen our understanding of how we as artists, individuals, and communities are reflecting on our world and responding to subjects and issues of today."

On the ground floor of the Domestic Arts Building, Local Voices: Memories, Stories, and Portraits has been created in partnership with 15 community members and led by artist, teacher, and journalist Madhusmita "Madhu" Bora. It is a multi-faceted portrait of the Indian diasporic community in New Jersey, through first-person narratives, images, video and personal objects. These stories are thoughtful and powerful. Relax and take your time to explore and appreciate each distinctive narrative.

On the second floor of the Domestic Arts Building, Spiral Q: The Parade exhibition highlights Spiral Q, a community-based organization now in its 27th year, and its rich history of their take-to-the streets, both real and virtual approach to creating a commitment to justice and equality. It showcases objects and installations that include tribute banners, posters, objects, and wearable puppets from previous parades and processionals. More than 100 objects are on view in the gallery that have been created by Spiral Q in partnership with select communities and individuals advocating for change on a local, regional, and global scale. This is an exhibit that will invite positive attitudes. Because it is so colorful and creative, it will appeal to even the youngest guests of Grounds for Sculpture.

Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

Kathleen Ogilvie Greene, Chief Audience Officer at Grounds For Sculpture and lead curator of both exhibitions stated, "Both Madhu Bora and Spiral Q have been amazing partners, and we are excited to present two distinct, yet connected, paths to storytelling: the individual narratives within one exhibition and the collective voice of a community in the other. I'm particularly delighted to be working on both shows with co-curator Quentin Williams, who brings his expertise as a curator, activist, and poet to the team."

Both Local Voices: Memories, Stories, and Portraits and Spiral Q: The Parade are now on view and shouldn't be missed. Grounds For Sculpture is open Wednesday - Monday, 10-5 p.m. (closed Tuesday). For extended hours May - September, check the Grounds For Sculpture website at https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/.

Photo Credit: Bruce M. White



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

NENAproductions Theater Project will produce a two-night dinner show event at Porta restaurant in Asbury Park Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23. Aptly named, A Slice of Broadway is a collection of music from over 100 years of Broadway shows and includes a three course dinner with a cash bar available.

Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month Photo
Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month

The Mercer County Symphonic Band will perform a spring concert Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College West Windsor campus. The event is free of charge.

Middletown Arts Center Presents August Wilsons JITNEY Photo
Middletown Arts Center Presents August Wilson's JITNEY

The Middletown Arts Center will present August Wilson's Jitney, produced by the Dunbar Repertory Company and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., over two weekends, June 2-4 and 9-11.

Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson Founda Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson Foundation

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced that it has received a grant award from The Nicholson Foundation in honor of the Art Center's 90th Anniversary.


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29
Craft Delicious Desserts for Mom with Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment PaperCraft Delicious Desserts for Mom with Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper
Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and RelationshipsReview: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Relationships
MAMA NEEDS A DRINK- Two Vodka Cocktails for Mother's DayMAMA NEEDS A DRINK- Two Vodka Cocktails for Mother's Day

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda: The Musical
Mayo Performing Arts Center (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano
Wharton Black Box Theater (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hooray for Bollywood!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Short Shakespeare: Macbeth
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (3/11-5/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU