GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ

With the beautiful weather, opportunities for outings abound in New Jersey and there's no better destination than Grounds for Sculpture (GFS) in Hamilton. The 42-acre not-for-profit sculpture park, arboretum, and museum, founded by the late Seward Johnson features over 300 contemporary sculptures by renowned and emerging artists in a bucolic, ever-changing landscape.

Grounds for Sculpture has just premiered two excellent indoor exhibitions that will be on display through January 7th 2024 and will certainly captivate visitors. They are part of the new Perspectives series at GFS and explore the role of creating person-centered exhibitions, ensuring individual and communal agency in the art of storytelling.

Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture has commented, "With the launch of the Perspectives series, Grounds For Sculpture is taking on new levels of engagement with our audiences as we organize artist-led, community-driven exhibitions to deepen our understanding of how we as artists, individuals, and communities are reflecting on our world and responding to subjects and issues of today."

On the ground floor of the Domestic Arts Building, Local Voices: Memories, Stories, and Portraits has been created in partnership with 15 community members and led by artist, teacher, and journalist Madhusmita "Madhu" Bora. It is a multi-faceted portrait of the Indian diasporic community in New Jersey, through first-person narratives, images, video and personal objects. These stories are thoughtful and powerful. Relax and take your time to explore and appreciate each distinctive narrative.

On the second floor of the Domestic Arts Building, Spiral Q: The Parade exhibition highlights Spiral Q, a community-based organization now in its 27th year, and its rich history of their take-to-the streets, both real and virtual approach to creating a commitment to justice and equality. It showcases objects and installations that include tribute banners, posters, objects, and wearable puppets from previous parades and processionals. More than 100 objects are on view in the gallery that have been created by Spiral Q in partnership with select communities and individuals advocating for change on a local, regional, and global scale. This is an exhibit that will invite positive attitudes. Because it is so colorful and creative, it will appeal to even the youngest guests of Grounds for Sculpture.

Kathleen Ogilvie Greene, Chief Audience Officer at Grounds For Sculpture and lead curator of both exhibitions stated, "Both Madhu Bora and Spiral Q have been amazing partners, and we are excited to present two distinct, yet connected, paths to storytelling: the individual narratives within one exhibition and the collective voice of a community in the other. I'm particularly delighted to be working on both shows with co-curator Quentin Williams, who brings his expertise as a curator, activist, and poet to the team."

Both Local Voices: Memories, Stories, and Portraits and Spiral Q: The Parade are now on view and shouldn't be missed. Grounds For Sculpture is open Wednesday - Monday, 10-5 p.m. (closed Tuesday). For extended hours May - September, check the Grounds For Sculpture website at https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/.

Photo Credit: Bruce M. White