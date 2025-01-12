Free Staged Reading of COVENANT FARM Comes to Cranford Community Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience a staged reading of a new play and share their reactions with the playwright in the next installment of The Theater Project's “New Play Readings” at 2pm, Saturday, January 18, at the Cranford Community Center. Admission is free, with no registration required.

“A reading by actors is an early, essential step in a play's production,” said Mark Spina, The Theater Project's artistic director. “A staged reading gives audiences some insight into how a play makes the long journey from the written word to the curtain call. In addition, by sharing their reactions with the playwright and cast, audiences serve as contributors to a play's development.”

When a legal agreement resurfaces, it sets off a struggle among three women over the fate of a communal organic farm and forces them to reevaluate their life choices. Covenant Farm explores the conflict between following a passion and seeking security.

Brigid Amos has won the Goshen Peace Play Contest (2022) and the Tiger's Heart Players Literary Competition (2024). She has been a finalist for the Woodward/Newman Drama Award (2020-21) and the Todd McNerney Playwriting Award (2024). Her plays have been produced, read, or podcast in ten states and the United Kingdom. Previous playwriting credits with The Theater Project include Shall We Dance? and Listen. She lives in Rahway.

Comments