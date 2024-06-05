Festival Pass Now Available for VOICES INTERNATIONAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Running from June 13-22

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center has announced the return of its highly anticipated Voices International Festival, an exhilarating celebration of diverse voices from around the globe. The festival will take place from June 14 to June 22, 2024, at the Jersey City Theater Center located at 165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ (entrance from Barrow Street).

The festival aims to bring together diverse stories and cultures, celebrating the unifying power of storytelling through the arts during these current global climate.

“During these uncertain times for our world, marked by war and the rise of dictators, it is crucial for us to come together as a global community, share our stories, and unite as free people,” remarked Olga Levina, JCTC Executive Producer. “Freedom is not given; it must be protected and cherished, and only together can we secure it.”

In addition to live performances, the festival will offer some virtual streaming options, ensuring accessibility for global audiences who wish to experience the transformative power of the performing arts from their own homes.

Tickets for the Voices International Theatre Festival are now available for purchase on the festival's official website www.JCTCenter.org. A Festival Pass which grants access to all of the performances is available now at a discounted price of $70.00.

Featuring an eclectic lineup of performances, each event promises to transport audiences on a journey through various cultures and artistic expressions.

EVENT DETAILS:

FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024 AT 7:30PM

Hand To Earth / World Music / Australia

Embark on a musical odyssey with Hand to Earth, an ensemble from Australia, as they blend traditional Yolngu songs with contemporary music, creating a mesmerizing fusion of sound and culture.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2024 AT 7:30PM

The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe (Estonia)

Experience the powerful storytelling of The Kaisa Ling Thing from Estonia, as they present "The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe," a captivating blues cabaret that delves into themes of feminism and societal norms.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 2024

AT 11:00 PM

International Artist Summit / Community Lunch 12:30 PM

AT 4PM

Voices International Festival: Jumpcore / Paweł Sakowicz / Dance

Witness the expressive artistry of Paweł Sakowicz's "Jumpcore," a dynamic dance performance that explores themes of liberation and self-expression.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2024 AT 7:30PM

Voices/ MARIUPOL: DIARIES OF WAR AND THE TREE OF LIFE (Ukraine/USA)

Experience the resilience of the human spirit in "MARIUPOL: DIARIES OF WAR AND THE TREE OF LIFE," a poignant multi-media production capturing the impact of conflict on the city of Mariupol.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024 AT 7:30PM

Voices / HELVER'S NIGHT by Ingmar Villqist (Slovakia) / Theatre

Immerse yourself in the emotional depths of "Helver's Night," a theatrical exploration of human relationships set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Slovakia.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024 AT 7:00PM

Voices / The Light Night of the Soul by Leah Guy (USA / Jersey City) Workshop Production

Join Leah Guy on a transformative journey in "The Light Night of the Soul," a poignant one-woman show that delves into themes of healing and spiritual growth.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2024 AT 7:30PM

Voices International Festival / LOWLANDS (Romania)Theatre

Celebrate the power of storytelling with a staged reading of "Lowlands," set in Ceausescu's Romania, followed by a community conversation and musical performance.

Executive Director Olga Levina expressed her excitement for the festival, stating, "The Voices International Festival exemplifies our commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and fostering cultural exchange. We invite audiences to join us for a week of inspiring performances that celebrate the beauty of global storytelling."



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our funders who make these programs possible: Creative Australia, Arts NT, Slovak Arts Council, the Polish Cultural Institute, the Romanian Cultural Institute NYC and Jazztopad (Poland).

For tickets and more information about the Voices International Festival, please visit www.JCTCenter.org.

About Voices International Theatre Festival

The Voices International Theatre Festival is dedicated to showcasing the finest in global theatre, dance, and world music companies fostering cross-cultural dialogue, and promoting unity through the performing arts. Established in 2017, the festival brings together diverse voices and perspectives, highlighting the universal themes that connect us all.

About Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.

