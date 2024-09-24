Eric Roberson to Perform at NJPAC This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the holiday season's warmth with a performance by two-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Roberson on Sunday, December 8 at 7pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center,



Prepare to be enchanted by a special holiday show as he graces the stage. As the recipient of the Soul Train Music Award for Independent Artist of the Year, Eric Roberson is celebrated as the "King of Independent Soul/R&B."



Renowned for his original compositions that comfort the soul, his voice has been likened to "red velvet cake" by neo-soul sensation Jill Scott.



Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season to immerse yourself in Eric's exquisite melodies. Eric Roberson brings his signature "Honest Music" to his loyal fan base, following the success of his latest album, "You."

Esteemed figures such as Jill Scott and DJ Jazzy Jeff have praised Roberson, acknowledging him as the "King Of Independent Soul/R&B." With an impressive discography of 13 solo albums, all made possible by the unwavering support of his fans, this promises to be an unforgettable evening of R&B that you won't want to miss.



Tickets to see Eric Roberson’s Holiday Show go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

