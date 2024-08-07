Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy & More Set for Kean Stage 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kean Stage has revealed its 2024-2025 season line-up featuring a diverse mix of Broadway, pop and folk music, jazz, dance and family programming. Additional artists will be announced later this season.

Opening the season at Enlow Recital Hall on Sunday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. is Lucie Arnaz. Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz returns to her theater roots looking back at some of the roles she has had on stages throughout the world. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors and musical collaborators, Lucie, alongside Musical Director Ron Abel, offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. A not to be missed evening of entertainment celebrating our great American Musical Theatre.

Tango Lovers performs their show Volver 2 at Wilkins Theatre on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Volver 2 by Tango Lovers promises an unforgettable evening, weaving emotions and the essence of tango through a spectacular dance, music, and artistry display.

Cirque Kalabanté presents Afrique en Cirque at Wilkins Theatre on Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. Afrique en Cirque is a show by Yamoussa Bangoura, inspired by daily life in Guinea. This performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture. Audiences will be amazed seeing acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora.

International multi-platinum-selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes will perform at Wilkins Theatre on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. She has sold more than 48 million units globally and won 2 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 2 World Music Awards, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2 Country Music Association Awards, and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Broadway and television icons Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy will perform together on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. Eric is celebrated for his Emmy-winning TV career and acclaimed Broadway roles, and Laura, a Tony-nominated powerhouse, will dazzle you with their charisma and incredible voice. Together, they bring their magnetic chemistry from The Cottage to the stage, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment that spans Broadway hits, cinematic charm, and chart-topping tunes.

TheaterWorksUSA's production of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! will perform in Wilkins Theatre on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Un regalo para Andrés / A Gift for Andrés: A Holiday Concert for the Family!, from Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning duo 123 Andres, will be performed at Wilkins Theatre on Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. Christina and Andrés bring fresh, original songs that blend Spanish and English with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. Un regalo para Andrés / A Gift for Andrés… a Holiday Concert for the Family packs their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Two generations of the musical Chapin Family will gather to bring the songs of Harry Chapin in Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring The Chapin Family at Wilkins Theatre on Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. In the long, rich history of Family Groups in American Roots Music, The Chapin Family has a special place. When these singers, songwriters, and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens. Tom Chapin, Steve Chapin, Jen Chapin, and The Chapin Sisters (Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin) are all powerful musical artists who have active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related, and who love making music together.

Dinosaurs come alive on stage in Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live at Wilkins Theatre on Thursday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live takes your family on a breathtaking tour of pre-historic Australia, where you can observe, meet, and interact with amazing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures. The theatrical performance thrills and entertains kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that connect them to their world. Brought to life by skilled puppeteers, Dinosaur Zoo is so real you may want to run and hide – but don't!

Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS brings the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras with the New Orleans Songbook at Enlow Recital Hall on Sunday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. Celebrating the composers and inspired songs of the Crescent City, the historic epicenter of jazz, New Orleans has long been an apex of innovation and inspiration. With world-class musicians and infectious energy, New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating and timeless spirit of this vibrant city.

TheaterWorksUSA's production of Charlotte's Web will perform in Wilkins Theatre on Saturday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m. Charlotte's Web is based on E.B. White's loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. This treasured tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

A cappella sensation Voctave returns to Enlow Recital Hall on Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Voctave has had over 160 million social media views of their videos, and their albums frequently debut in the top 10 on the Billboard and iTunes charts. In the 2022-2023 season Voctave released an album of lullabies entitled Goodnight, My Someone and toured their popular shows The Corner of Broadway & Main Street and The Spirit of the Season. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

Tickets for the Kean Stage 2024-2025 season can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Purchase tickets for three or more shows and save 10% off each ticket.

