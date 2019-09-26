Entertain and Dine NEW JERSEY STYLE

The fall theatre season is in full swing and that means it's time to get your tickets, plan a meal out, and enjoy the fabulous offerings in the Garden State. From north to south, and east to west, there's musical theatre, drama, comedy, music, dance, and so much more. Check out some of our suggestions, get out there and have a great time!

Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn) The renowned Playhouse opens their 2019/2020 Season with a new musical theatre show, Chasing Rainbows-Road to Oz from September 26 to October 27. Visit: https://papermill.org/. Par 440 - When you visit Paper Mill Playhouse, have a meal at Par 440 located on Parsonage Road in South Orange. They offer favorite menu items for lunch, dinner, brunch and late night. Visit: https://www.par440.com/

MPAC (Morristown) The Mayo Performing Arts Center has a line-up of shows that offer something for all tastes and styles. The upcoming line-up includes America 50th Anniversary Tour on 10/10; So You Think You Can Dance 2019 on 10/14; Tenth Avenue North on 10/17. Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen - The casually elegant restaurant housed in a gorgeous mansion is just steps away from MPAC. They offer drinks, casual, and fine dining with an emphasis on seasonal, sustainable fare. Guests can enjoy a visit before or after the theatre. Visit: https://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com/.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) The Theatre is currently presenting Shakespeare's romantic comedy As You Like It through 9/29. Next up, the Bard's Romeo and Juliet begins performances on October 16. Visit: https://www.shakespearenj.org/. Blue Morel - It is the official farm-to-table restaurant of the Theatre. Located at the Westin Governor Morris in Morristown, they serve signature American cuisine and you'll love their Martini Bar. Visit: https://bluemorel.com/.

Kean Stage (Union) Discover the performances at Kean Stage on the campus of Kean University. Upcoming events include the Vienna Boys Choir on 10/18; Sunday in the Park with George 11/15 to 11/23; and Selected Shorts 11/16. Premiere Stages (Union) Known for producing new works, the theatre is also located at Kean University. Their upcoming shows include Robey at Liberty Hall Academic Center from 10/18 to 10/20. Visit: http://www.premierestagesatkean.com/. Ursino Steakhouse & Tavern - This upscale, welcoming restaurant is located on Kean's picturesque grounds. With generous parking and valet service, stop by for cocktails, casual, and fine dining. The restaurant features steakhouse fare and much more. Visit: https://www.ursinosteakhouse.com/.

Centenary Stage (Hackettstown) Located on the campus of Centenary University, you will guests can enjoy performances that include The Ghost Train from 10/4 to 10/20 and The Things They Carried from 10/24 to 10/27 and performances by The New Jersey Ballet as part of their Professional Dance Series. Visit: http://www.centenarystageco.org/. Mama's Café Baci - A local favorite, the Café is family owned and serves Italian cuisine. They also have a weekday Happy Hour menu and live music on the weekends. They offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free selections. Visit: https://www.mamascafebaci.com/.

The Growing Stage (Netcong) Matilda - The Musical opens the season at The Growing Stage (TGS) The Children's Theatre of New Jersey. It will be performed from October 4th to October 20th. Visit: http://secure.growingstage.com/. Polo's Bar & Grill - This family friendly restaurant has plenty of tempting meal options. Just blocks away from The Growing Stage, it's an ideal destination before or after the show. Visit: http://www.polosbarandgrill.com/.

George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick) The Last Days of Summer, a must-see new musical will open the 2019/2020 Season at the Playhouse's home in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). The show will be on stage from October 15 to November 20. Visit: https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/. Catherine Lombardi - The restaurant is next door from the recently opened New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) Artistic Director, David Saint commented about the restaurant, "From the inviting fireplaces to the beautiful decor and the delicious Italian food, Catherine Lombardi's makes for a perfect pre or post theatre dinner and is justifiably one of my favorite places, along with stars like Marlo Thomas and Kathleen Turner, who always made it their destination." Visit: https://www.catherinelombardi.com/.

Crossroad Theatre (New Brunswick) The Tony-Award Winning regional Theatre now makes its home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Their upcoming performances and events include A Night with Crossroads Theatre Company honoring Denzel Washington on October 19 at State Theater New Jersey and A Christmas Carol from December 5 to the 15. Visit: http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/. Delta's - This go-to restaurant in New Brunswick serves delicious, authentic southern cuisine and cocktails for dinners and weekend brunches. Visit: http://www.deltasrestaurant.com/.

UCPAC (Rahway) The line-up at Union County Performing Arts Center includes their ICON 2019, The Battle of NJ's Best Musical Theater Voices; Broadway Fright Night on 10/4; and Next to Normal from 10/11 to 10/20. Visit: http://www.ucpac.org/. Luciano's Ristorante - Luciano's offers a delightful array of traditional and modern Italian fare with a menu developed exclusively by master chefs. Their recipes combine the finest ingredients in dishes that totally please their guests. Visit: https://www.lucianosristorante.com/.

New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) The professional year-round theatre known for launching new works has the "Some Like it Hot" Festival of Arts at their West End location from October 2 to October 6 and shows coming up at their theatre on Broadway in Long Branch that includes Lily by Christopher Daftsios from October 24 to November 24. Visit: http://www.njrep.org/. The Whitechapel Projects - Close to the NJ Rep's two locations, they have created specialty cocktails that have been themed around the Company's recent productions. The versatile venue features food, drink, performances, and exhibitions. Visit: https://whitechapelprojects.com/.

Two River Theater (Red Bank) The Theater opens their exciting 2019/2020 Season with Cyrano. It will be performed in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from September 25 to October 13. Visit: https://tworivertheater.org/. The Pearl at Oyster Point Hotel - Dining at the intimate restaurant is upscale and serene, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy contemporary American cuisine. Dine on the deck and enjoy a gentle breeze, with sailboats skimming across the water and a view of picturesque Red Bank. Pearl is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and lite bites, so it's a perfect choice to pair with your day at Two River Theater. Visit: http://www.theoysterpointhotel.com/.

Surflight Theatre (Beach Haven) The popular theatre venue is celebrating its 70th season. Shows include The Savannah Sipping Society, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, Comedy Tonight and Tis the Season. Visit: https://www.surflight.org/. Bickalews - For more than a century, the restaurant has been a Long Beach Island tradition serving fine seafood dishes and so much more. Visit: https://www.buckalews.com/.

