Elisabeth Morrow School Will Host Summer Talks For Parents And Workshop For Students

The Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood, New Jersey has announced the upcoming Summer Coffee and Conversation Series for parents, as well as a workshop tailored for students ranging from third to seventh grades.



The Elisabeth Morrow School is a prestigious independent day school founded in 1930 catering to children from ages 2 through eighth grade from over 55 communities across New Jersey and New York. The school's mission is to deliver outstanding academics and foster character development within a diverse, inclusive, nurturing and child-centered community. Their goal is to inspire students to become inquisitive scholars, principled leaders, and global citizens.



The Summer Coffee and Conversation Series serves as a valuable platform for parents with children from nursery through middle school. The series will take place on select Fridays in July, commencing with a light breakfast and coffee at 8:45 a.m. The discussions, led by educational experts, will start at 9 a.m. This series will be hosted on their scenic 14-acre campus in Englewood, New Jersey.



In addition, The Elisabeth Morrow School will conduct two interactive workshops specifically designed for students in third through seventh grades. These workshops, scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 24 at 4 p.m., will be facilitated by their experienced faculty. The focus will be on cultivating design thinking, strategy, collaboration, and creativity among the participating students. The workshops aim to provide a holistic learning experience and enable students to address real-world challenges through teamwork and innovation.



For more information or to register visit, https://elisabethmorrow.org/news/summer-coffee-and-conversation-series/ or 201-568-5566 ext. 7212, for email, admissions@elisabethmorrow.org.





ABOUT THE Elisabeth Morrow SCHOOL

The Elisabeth Morrow School is located at 435 Lydecker Street in Englewood, N.J. It is an independent day school serving children ages 2 through eighth grade from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. Located on a sprawling 14-acre campus, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, gymnasiums, maker spaces, libraries, as well as an athletic field, nature trails, outdoor classroom patios, educational gardens, and playgrounds. The Elisabeth Morrow School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022 2025. Visit elisabethmorrow.org

