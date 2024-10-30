Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Comes to NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Â Dr. Jordan B. Petersonâ€”author, psychologist, educator, and Professor Emeritus at the University of Torontoâ€”combines insights from ancient traditions with findings from modern research to offer valuable rules for living. He will share his knowledge at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Tuesday, November 19th, at 7:30 PM.



Drawing from mythology, the Bible, and psychological studies, Dr. Peterson provides practical advice that he has shared with patients, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and millions of everyday people striving to lead better lives. Join him as he explains how to merge contemporary and ancient wisdom to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and develop a vision for your future.



Tickets forÂ Dr. Jordan D. PetersonÂ are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

