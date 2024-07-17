Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to be Presented At Brundage Park Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brundage Park Playhouse will present Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID opening July 19th 2024 at 7pm.

THE LITTLE MERMAID is a stage musical produced by Disney Theatricals, based on the animated 1989 Disney film of the same name and the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen about a mermaid who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find true love.

THE LITTLE MERMAID stars Sara Tavares as Ariel, Michael Luciano as Prince Eric, and features Michael Alworth as Triton, Anna Gelpke as Ursula, Isabel O'Neill as Flounder, Danielle Nelken as Sebastian, Christina Freeman as Scuttle, Michael Rocco as Grimsby, Kevin Gopon as Chef Louis, Sammi Fishkin as Flotsam, and Sofia Slaman as Jetsam. Rounding out the cast are Julia McManus, Ally Lambie, Paige McVeigh, Ally Distell, Lindsey Portland, and Bridget DeConto as the Mersisters. Ensemble members include Emma Carothers, Aidan Koch, Brogan Donnelly, Justin Kurbansade, Jake Kantrowitz, Lindsey Anderson, Chrystina Kepreos, and Rachel Soleiman.

Performance dates include July 19 & 26 at 7pm, July 20 & 27 at 2pm & 7pm, and July 21 & 28 at 3pm. Please note: on Friday evening performances, the role of Flounder will be played by Brogan Donnelly.

The creative team includes Direction and Choreography by Jeorgi Smith (Judy Moody & Stink, Your Alien) with Music Direction by Sean Johnson and Assistant Direction by Christina Kepreos. The production features Scenic Design by Kevin Gopon and Jason Garletts, Lighting Design by Danielle Niedosik, Sound Design by Oliver Vandine, and Costumes by Carla Gelpke and Kim Potempa Niedosik.

Brundage Park Playhouse is located in Randolph, NJ. Tickets are $20 for seniors 62+ and military personnel with ID. General admission is $25. Purchase tickets online at http://www.brundageparkplayhouse.org.

