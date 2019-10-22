DAVID'S PLAY Comes to NYFringe

Express Lane Productions will present David's Play, a new play by Tom Rowan (Kiss and Cry, The Second Tosca) that will be presented October 27 to November 3 as part of this year's NY Fringe BYOV Festival. The show will play at the Chain Theatre Main Stage, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, which is serving as a Fringe venue for the first time this season.

A close-knit group of college friends reunites in New York several years after graduation to celebrate a milestone. Can a recently discovered manuscript get their lives back on track? David's Play is a serious comedy about love, loss, musical theatre, and the power of friendship.

In an art-imitates-life (or is it the other way around?) approach, this production casts the play mostly with a group of young actors who really did go to school together-at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, one of the nation's top BFA Acting programs.

"David's Play" will be performed at Chain Theatre Main Stage, 312 W. 36th Street New York, NY 10018 (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)

Performance dates are:

October 27th at 8:00 PM

October 29th at 6:00 PM

October 31st at 8:30 PM

November 2nd at 2:00 PM

November 3rd at 4:00 PM

CAST

AMANDA: Callee Miles

MOLLY: Katie Ailion*

LEO: Joseph Dean Anderson

IAN: Morgan Hahn

BARRY: Alex Gagne

JOSHUA: Will Valles

DAVID: Avery Whitted*

CREW

Tom Rowan: Playwright

Greg Pragel*: Director

Dickson Lane*: Producer

Robert Neapolitan*: Stage Manager

*AEA members - "David's Play" is an approved AEA Showcase.

For tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davids-play-fringebyov-tickets-70867615947





