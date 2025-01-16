Comedian Mojo Brookzz Comes To NJPAC This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for an evening of laughter at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with comedian Mojo Brookzz on Saturday, April 12 at 7 PM.

Comedian Mojo Brookzz is like a vibrant fire emoji brought to life, radiating energy and humor wherever he goes. He captures the essence of all your favorite episodes of Def Comedy Jam, blending their comedic brilliance into a single unforgettable experience.

Picture your funniest friend, only now imagine him times ten, turning every interaction into a side-splitting showcase.

This past year marked a pivotal moment in Mojo's career he was on the "We Them Ones" tour, co-headlined by comedy giants Mike Epps and DeRay Davis, bringing his unique flavor of humor to audiences far and wide and now New Jersey fans can enjoy him at the intimate Victoria Theater.

Additionally, he shines in the spotlight on "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'n Out," where his quick wit and charisma truly take center stage. Mojo's performances are a rollercoaster of laughter, filled with outrageous stories pulled from his own life. His fearless crowd work is legendary, effortlessly engaging with fans and turning their responses into hilarious punchlines. With Mojo on stage, you can be sure you'll be doubled over in laughter, unable to catch your breath from his relentless charm and comedic genius.

Tickets to see Mojo Brookzz will go on sale Friday, January 17, 2025 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

