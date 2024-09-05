Class of 1965 Honors Zimmerli Art Museum With Gift of Outdoor Sculpture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outdoor sculptures across all three campuses of Rutgers University have become landmarks for the campus community and visitors: a spot to meet friends or colleagues; inspiration for reflections and conversation; the backdrop for selfies and graduation photos. On College Avenue in New Brunswick, the new sculpture Past is Prologue, by artist Patrick Strzelec, creates an inviting atmosphere on the front terrace of the Zimmerli Art Museum on Hamilton Street, making art accessible to visitors and passersby, even if the museum is closed.

Renowned for his abstract sculptures, Strzelec created a circuit of lines that rise from the ground and curve around each other in an infinite flow. The 13-foot-tall work is constructed of a high-grade aluminum that maintains strength and durability. It also will not rust, and a powder coating ensures the surface remains in a pristine state. He designed the sculpture to provide inspiration for generations into the future.

“Patrick Strzelec has created a beautiful evocation of thought as it rises, twists, turns and expands into a powerful idea,” said Donna Gustafson, the Zimmerli's Chief Curator who coordinated the project before her retirement. “Patrick wanted to create an homage to the class that acknowledged the 1960s as a time of tumultuous change. I think he has done so.”

The project is representative of the spirit of the Rutgers community and the Zimmerli in supporting art and culture, especially for the benefit of the broader public. Tom Sokolowski, who served as the Zimmerli's director from 2017 until 2020, conceived the project in 2018. He invited Strzelec—who was a faculty member for a decade at Mason Gross School of the Arts, before retiring in 2020—to present ideas for a patio sculpture to a museum committee and the Class of 1965, which funded the commission.

Strzelec sought to design “a monument that is a song to that 1965 class. It seeks to reflect their magic, their trajectory, their innocence, the fervor to do right, that this might live with us— and on this campus—forever.” The sculpture is intended to represent the bending of the circle of history. The linear cluster is a 240-foot continuous line that never intersects, but touches at strategic points: a deconstruction of the circle. The line establishes dialogues of history and

individual efforts that, together, create movement and growth. It also captures the importance of gaining insight from the past, especially to avoid repeating detrimental cycles. The aerial structure that explodes into the sky encourages hope and optimism.

Past is Prologue is the Zimmerli's second outdoor sculpture at the museum—along with George Segal's Walking Man, which was installed in 2015 at the northwest corner of George and Hamilton Streets and made possible by the Class of 1950 in celebration of their 65th Reunion. Both are available for visitors to view any time that is convenient for them. The new sculpture is the fourth work by Strzelec to enter the Zimmerli's collection, preceded by the 1991 sculpture Halo and two untitled etchings from 1992.

The installation of Past is Prologue on the front terrace is an important part of ongoing improvements to the building. In 2023, the terrace—adjacent to the museum's front entrance—was renovated with picnic tables and seasonal planters to create a unique and relaxing spot for outdoor dining or meeting up with friends and colleagues. The project has been managed by Rutgers University Institutional Planning and Operations Project Services.

“We are thrilled to have been able to fulfill Tom Sokolowski's wish to install a stunning sculpture on our front patio with the generous support of the Class of 1965. The Past is Prologue by Patrick Strzelec is an extraordinary new addition to the museum's collection and an exciting installation at our front entrance that can be appreciated by all who visit the Zimmerli,” said director Maura Reilly.

Patrick Strzelec lives and works in Bucks County, PA. He received his master of fine arts degree from Mason Gross School of the Arts and prior to his tenure at Rutgers, he was the Rudolph Arnheim Lecturer in Sculpture at Harvard University. Some commissions include The Holocaust Museum, Washington, DC; the city of Princeton, NJ; Berlin, Germany; Rutgers

University, Piscataway, NJ; and Dickenson College, Carlisle, PA. His work can be found in public and private collections throughout the United States and Europe.

In addition to being the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Educator award by the International Sculpture Center, Strzelec has received awards from: the Rutgers Presidential Fellowship award for teaching excellence; the John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship; the Ballinskelligs Project in Ireland; the Rome Prize in Italy; the National Endowment for the Arts; numerous New Jersey State Council for the Arts grants; among others. He has shown with the Michael Schultz Gallery, Berlin; Jay Grimm Gallery, Gary Snyder Fine Arts and Barbara Toll Fine Arts, New York City; and OH&T Gallery, Boston.

Strzelec's work has been shown nationally and internationally, with solo shows at the Michael Schultz Gallery, Berlin, Germany; EKWC, Oisterwijk, Netherlands; American Academy in Rome, Italy; Jay Grimm Gallery, Gary Snyder Fine Arts, Barbara Toll Fine Arts, and Garth Greenan, New York City; OH&T Gallery, Boston; and Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ.

Selected group shows include American Academy of Arts and Letters, NY; Art Koln, Koln, Germany; Harvard University, Cambridge, MA; Miami Basel, Miami, FL; and the Beth DeWoody Inaugural Exhibition, at The Bunker, West Palm Beach, FL.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM | RUTGERS

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 65,000 works of art, with strengths in the Art of the Americas, European Art, Russian Art & Soviet Nonconformist Art, and Original Illustrations for Children's Literature. The permanent collections include works in all mediums, spanning from antiquity to the present day, providing representative examples of the museum's research and teaching message at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which stands among America's highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities. Founded in 1766, as one of only nine colonial colleges established before the American Revolution, Rutgers is the nation's eighth-oldest institution of higher learning.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission is free to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August.

For the most current information, including parking and accessibility, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu.

