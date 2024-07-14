Chris Pinnella and 15-Piece Orchestra Set For December in Red Bank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December powerhouse vocalist & platinum selling recording artist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 15-Piece Orchestra will return to The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts in Red Bank, NJ, to ring in the holiday season with Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits!

This year, Pinnella and company will be returning with 2 big performances on Saturday December 14th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Special guests are on tap for the evening as well with past year's shows bringing us The Voice runner up Mara Justine as well as 12-year-old singing sensation, Brayden Morgan along with folk / rock songstress Emily Grove and touring vocalist Khadijah Mohammed.

Expect to hear hit songs, 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town‘, ‘Silver Bells‘,' Merry Christmas Baby‘, ‘Christmastime Is Here‘ and ‘Noel' to classics, ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas‘, ‘The Christmas Song‘, and ‘O Holy Night‘ to Pinnella's legendary take on Leonard Cohen's ‘Hallelujah‘ and so much more!

Grab your tickets, your family and your friends and get ready for a performance that's bound to put you in the holiday spirit! The New York Times raves, “Pinnella possesses a soaring rich baritone voice that just leaves you speechless. With his amazing orchestra, he takes each song into majestic territory.”

Pre-Sale began July 9th with tickets going on sale to the public Friday July 12th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster or by calling The Basie box office at: (732) 842-9000

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Red Bank plays The Vogel at The Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts Saturday December 14, 2024 for 2 Performances (2:00pm & 7:00pm). Tickets from $39-$59. https://thebasie.org/events/chris-pinnella-christmas-in-red-bank-2/

ABOUT CHRIS

Pinnella's music style is a unique blend of classical, rock, and pop. As a former lead singer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, his powerful vocals and orchestra arrangements create a majestic sound that bends genres. Often described as a mix between Josh Groban and Michael Buble, with a powerful emotive voice that soars on reimagined interpretations of classics. The singer performs with symphony orchestras around the country, leads his own combos of anywhere from 8-15 players, netted a platinum record for his contributions to ‘The Lost Christmas Eve' Tour and performed for over 1 Million people on New Year's Eve in Berlin, Germany.

He's built his brand as a bandleader through gigs at venues that range from big city nightspots to theatres across the United States. In addition, Pinnella has been in demand for various Luxury, Private, Charity, & Fundraising Events across the country. Playing events at The Rainbow Room, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Jazz! At Lincoln Center, The Mandarin Oriental, The Plaza Hotel, Guastavino's, The Explorer's Club, & many more. Recently Pinnella was tapped by UK producer Ben Lewis to tour as a guest vocalist with American Young Voices performing in major arenas throughout the United States. For more information please visit: www.chrispinnella.com

