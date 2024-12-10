Chris Pinnella Brings CHRISTMAS AT RED BANK to The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December join powerhouse vocalist & platinum selling recording artist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 15-Piece Orchestra, as they return to The Vogel to ring in the holiday season with all your favorite Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits!

This year, the fun happens twice with 2 big performances at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Pinnella will also be welcoming a very special guest: powerhouse vocalist Keri Rene Fuller from Broadway’s Six, Waitress, & Jagged Little Pill.

The singer’s stellar orchestra is comprised of heavy hitting vets and young stars with Michael Gilch on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on Bass, Ryan Cullen on Drums, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar, Ray Suhy on Lead Guitar, Joe Gullace on Trumpet, Greg Grispart on Saxophone, Kate Goddard on Violin, Claire Wellin on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola, and Jenn Fantaccione on Cello. Holding down the backing vocals for the evening will be the supremely talented Khadijah Mohammed and Emily Grove.

Expect to hear hit songs, ’Santa Claus Is Coming To Town‘, ‘Silver Bells‘,’ Merry Christmas Baby‘, ‘Christmastime Is Here‘ and ‘Emmanuel’ to classics, ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas‘, ‘The Christmas Song‘, and ‘O Holy Night‘ to Pinnella’s legendary take on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah‘ and so much more!

