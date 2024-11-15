Cast Set for HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, A NEW MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG JOHN LEWIS Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the same creative team as JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM, First Woman LLC’s (FW, LLC) production of HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, book by Nambi E. Kelley with lyrics, composition, and music direction by Joe Plummer, directed by Daniel Carlton, will premiere at The Center for the Performing Arts at Governor's State University in University Park, Illinois, and then tour nationally January 17 to March 21, 2025.

TOUR STOPS include: The Center for Performing Arts at Governor's State University (IL), New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJ), Ferguson Center (VA), Miramar Cultural Center (FL), Portland Ovations (ME), The Grand Opera House (DE), Tilles Center for the Performing Arts (NY), The Paramount Theater (VA), The Carolina Theatre of Durham (NC), The Midwest Trust Center (KS) , The Bushnell Theater (CT), F.M. Kirby Center For the Performing Arts (PA), University of Illinois at Champaign- Urbana (IL), Sangamon Auditorium (IL), The Galliard Center (SC), Clemens Center (NY), Smith Opera House (NY), and The Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center at Iowa State University (IA).

CREATIVE TEAM:

NAMBI E. KELLEY, BOOK WRITER

Nambi E. Kelley was a season 2 co-producer on Peacock's Bel Air. Previous television writing credits include: Lady In The Lake (Apple) Our Kind of People (Fox), and The Chi (Showtime). She is also in development with Lagralane and Lions Gate, TBA. Nambi is a former playwright-in-residence at the National Black Theatre, the Goodman Theatre, and a former Dramatists Guild Fellow. She was a finalist for the Francesca Primus Award, and The Kevin Spacey Foundation Award. She was chosen by Tony Morrison to adapt Morrison’s Jazz, which premiered at Baltimore Center Stage in 2017. Her adaptation of Richard Wright's Native Son (Sam French, Concord Theatricals) premiered in New York produced by the The Acting Company at The Duke on 42nd Street in July 2019, and was nominated for New York's Drama League Awards, winning Best Production from the AUDELCO Awards. The world premiere of Native Son was presented to critical acclaim at Court Theatre, received nominations for 5 Jeff Awards including winning production of the year, and was the highest grossing straight play produced in Court Theatre's history. Native Son is also on the Kilroy's List 2015, in the top 7 % of new plays by female and trans* authors nominated by literary managers, directors, and other artists polled across the country.

JOE PLUMMER, LYRICS/COMPOSITION, MUSIC DIRECTOR, & SOUND

Joe Plummer is a true renaissance man and has found a successful niche as a musical playwright. Get Ready, his premier production alongwith Jaye Stewart, has been produced by Victory Gardens Theatre (BTA Award for “Best New Writing of a Play”; Jeff Award nomination), ETA Theatre (Jeff Award nomination for choreography), The EnsembleTheatre, and Penumbra Theatre. His musical I Got’cha: The Story OfJoe Tex And The Soul Clan at The Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago garnered Joe and his co-writer David Barr III two Black Excellence Awards, and the New Horizon Theatre production in Pittsburgh took 11 Onyx Awards. Joe’s third musical Nothing but the Blues was presented at the Black Ensemble Theatre (Jeff Award nomination; 10 BlackTheatre Alliance Awards), New Horizon Theatre, and onboard Celebrity Cruise ship’s Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise. Joe’s next musical Vee Jay Records, co-written with Sanetta Gipson, had its first reading atThe Chicago Dramatists. A film version is being produced by and stars Oscar nominee Viola Davis.

DANIEL CARLTON, DIRECTOR

Daniel Carlton is a multiple award winning Harlem based Actor, Storyteller, Playwright, Poet, Director, and Teaching Artist who has appeared on New York, national, and international stages. His work has also been presented in schools, jails, homeless shelters, libraries, and every imaginable place to perform. Recent Projects: Writer/Director of “March On” (Apollo Theater, National Black Theater Festival). Writer " Pigfoot Mary Says Goodbye To The Harlem Renaissance. ) Director of The National Tour of “Freedom Riders” ( Mad Rivr Theater Works). Performing multiple characters in” Finding North'' by David Gonzalez ( National Tour) . Also developing from a commission ( Co Writer with Nambi E Kelley and Director ) of a new hybrid Digital and Live Play “This Ability" for Chicago Children’s Theatre. Writer/ Performer " Check Yo Invite" ( HarlemStage) “The Eagle in Harlem” , one of his storytelling shows for younger audiences , has been seen by thousands of school age children. Collaborator with Iquail Saheed of Dance Iquail on “ Public Enemy “ ( dramaturg and text) a developing dance piece based on the incarceration of young Black Men ( Spring 2022, Eastern State Penitentiary Site, Philadelphia, and world tour)



PATRICK SAINT ANGE (JOHN LEWIS):

Patrick Saint Ange (you can call him Saint) is a first-generation Haitian-American actor, writer, and filmmaker. This New York native is an alumnus of Binghamton University, where he graduated with degrees in Sociology and English. Saint is a former 2050 Admin Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop, but you might recognize him most from his role as Lucas in Stranger Sings: The Parody Musical at the Straz Center.

MATELYN ALICIA (FEMALE ENSEMBLE):

Native of Akron Ohio, MATELYN ALICIA appeared in her first ever theatrical production as 1920’s blues singer Bessie Smith, in Mabel Robinson’s MAHALIA: Queen of Gospel on the main stage of the 2007 National Black Theater Festival. She would appear with the NC Black Repertory in multiple NBTF mainstage productions, including Regina Taylor’s CROWNS. In 2015 she starred in the world premiere of Nate Jacobs’ Jazz Hot Mamas, with the West Coast Black Theater Troupe. In 2018, after multiple European tours with New York’s DP Joubert, she released her first project of original works, “God’s Butterfly LIVE!”. Making her international Jazz Solo Artist debut performing the “Vineyard Concert Series” throughout the Southwest of France during Summer 2023, and her Off Broadway debut Summer of 2024 (AUDELCO AWARD NOMINATION), in Nora Cole’s, “The World According to Micki Grant” - She is ecstatic to take on this empowering story by the brilliant, Nambi E Kelley!

MYLES WALKER (MALE ENSEMBLE)

Myles is overjoyed to be making his musical theater debut. Myles is a stage and screen actor based in Atlanta and New York. He graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Some of his credits include ‘Harbinger’, ‘Sound of the Southside’, ‘Love Labour’s Lost’ at Riverside Park, ‘Savage Queen’ at Theatre Row and ‘Picnic’ with the Academy company. Myles would like to express immense gratitude to his family and wishes to dedicate his performances to his newborn daughter Cora Eleise and his late grandfather Willie James Parker.

BRETTE RAIA CURAH (FEMALE COVER):



Notable Credits: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Dara), AreaStage (Understudy Sebastian), Arsht's City Theatre's Summer Shorts, Company (Amy), Oskuneru Mainstreet Players (Oya). Jamaican/West Indian, she is a recent graduate from New World School of the Arts with a BFA in the Music Theatre program. With love to Mum and Pupa. Jahweh.

JELANI PITCHER (MALE COVER):

Jelani Pitcher is an award winning NYC-based actor and artist, originally from Baton Rouge, LA. He has performed on stages around the country, but some favorite recent credits include: Trouble in Mind (Franklin Stage Company), Topdog/Underdog (Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre), My Children! My Africa! (HartBeat Ensemble), King Lear (Theater at Monmouth), and Jabari Dreams of Freedom (Second National Tour). Love and blessings to his brilliant wife, Brianna, to his family and friends, and to everyone who had a hand in creating this beautiful show! Proud alum of Ithaca College. jelanipitcher.com

