Brett Goldstein Live Taping, Ninja Kidz, Johnny Mathis And More On Sale This Week At BergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced five new shows. Comedian Brett Goldstein on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Johnny Mathis on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Neil Forever on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m.; Leonid & Friends on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Ninja Kidz Live on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Brett Goldstein: Live Special Taping

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 7 & 9:30 p.m.

$31-$81

Brett Goldstein – a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen – has emerged as one of Hollywood's most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso. His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, making him the category's first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years.

Goldstein is filming his new comedy special live on stage at bergenPAC.

Johnny Mathis – The Voice of Romance Tour

Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$75-$205

Celebrating almost 70 years as a Recording Artist in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is The Voice of Romance. A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Neil Forever – The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute

Friday, May 2, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$59

Neil Forever is a dynamic musical ensemble composed of 14 talented musicians. Founder David Jacobson has a great passion for the music and legacy of the legendary performer, Neil Diamond. Performing the music of a global superstar like Neil Diamond is as much about heart and soul as it is talent. These wonderful musicians were assembled to give fans a powerful, live and authentic Neil Diamond experience. Be transported back in time and relive that incredible feeling of seeing Neil Diamond in concert.

Leonid & Friends

Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$159

Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev's goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians.” Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website. They have since expanded their repertoire to include Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Deep Purple, and new original material. This incredible 11-piece band now has over 1 million followers across social media, an astonishing 250 million+ video views, and over 300 successful US shows under their belt.

Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities

Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$89

It's time to enter the multi-verse. The NINJA KIDZ are leaping out of your screens and into Englewood, NJ with Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities. The fate of the universe hangs in balance as imposters threaten to infiltrate the bergenPAC stage. Join for the first ever Ninja Kidz live action adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. What happens when two worlds collide? The audience holds the key to shape how each adventure unfolds with an infinite number of possible outcomes. Get ready to laugh, cheer and determine destiny, one choice at a time.

