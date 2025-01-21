Bergen County Players Will Perform RABBIT HOLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen County Players will present Rabbit Hole, which won playwright David Lindsay-Abaire a Pulitzer Prize in 2007. Known for farcical plays, such as Kimberly Akimbo and Fuddy Meers, Rabbit Hole is a departure for Lindsay-Abaire in its brutal naturalism. The gut-wrenching play explores what happens to a young couple after an accident kills their young son. The show opens Saturday, February 8 and runs through March 1 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM.

"This anatomy of grief doesn't so much jerk tears as tap them from a reservoir of feelings common to anyone who has experienced the landscape-shifting vacuum left by a death in the family," wrote Ben Brantley in The New York Times after the play's Broadway debut in 2006. "But you never feel as if you have been mauled by a sentimental brute who keeps telling you to go ahead and cry...there's too much honesty, accuracy and humor in the details."

Director Dottie Fischer of Tenafly, a Life Member of BCP, is a director of more than a dozen shows on the BCP stage, including Guys and Dolls, August: Osage County, Beehive, Anything Goes, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, They're Playing Our Song, Honk!, Seussical, the Musical, Other Desert Cities and It Shoulda Been You. She has also choreographed several shows and is currently co-chair of the Workshop Committee to encourage new directors at BCP.

"Rabbit Hole is a brilliantly written play that explores how people in the same family experience grief differently," Fischer says. "It's important to me that the performance is not sadder and more sentimental than it needs to be. To do that, the cast is on a never-ending balance beam, and I expect audience members to hold their breath."

In addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole also received five Tony nominations, a Spirit of American Award, and was later adapted to film, starring Nicole Kidman. David Lindsay-Abaire's additional theater credits include the multiple award-winning Shrek the Musical, which was nominated for eight Tony Awards, four Olivier Awards and a Grammy; Fuddy Meers; Kimberly Akimbo; Wonder of the World; and A Devil Inside.

Ironically, the "rabbit hole," an idiom for becoming absorbed, lost and/or distracted, becomes an infinite lifeline of possibilities for the family who continue to mourn eight months after the child's sudden death. The talented cast of the play includes BCP veterans Lauren Muraski of Parsippany and Stavros Adamides of Spring Valley in the roles of the young, bereaved parents. Becca and Howie drift perilously apart as they use nearly opposite mechanisms to cope with the loss of their four-year-old son. Marissa Gore of Englewood, who recently graced our stage in POTUS, plays Izzy, a frequent thorn in her sister Becca's side. Newcomer Laura Tewksbury of Jersey City is Becca's mom, Nat, who tiptoes around her words because she is afraid of being scolded by her daughter. Rounding out the cast is Owen Goldberg of Dumont who makes his debut at BCP as high school student Jason, consumed with guilt for driving the car that killed the child, but also providing some light to help everyone emerge from their tunnel of tragedy.

In addition to Fischer, the Production Team is made up of Sharla Herbert (Producer), Geri Berhain (Assistant to the Director and Stage Manager), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design/Construction), Lynne Lupfer, Marci Weinstein, Jessica Lohsen and Lisa Zhang (Décor), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Howard Kerner and Michele Roth (Lighting Operation), Tim Larsen (Sound Design), Lisa Dahlborg and Anthony Valle (Sound Operation), Laura Dinoia (Properties), Olga Garey (Costumes), Alondra Uriarte (Make-up), Richard Frant (Photography), Michael Smith (Video Publicity), Christopher Nelson and Marci K. Weinstein (Programs), and Janica Carpenter (Member-at-Large).

