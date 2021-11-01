BWW Review: WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU at NJ Rep-A Solo Must-See Show by James Hindman

"There is only time, and how much of it is left?" by James Hindman in What Doesn't Kill You

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) makes a triumphant return to live theatre with What Doesn't Kill You, a comedic, yet thoughtful one-man show, written and performed by acclaimed actor and playwright, James Hindman. Superbly directed by the Company's Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas, the show will be performed through November 21 on NJ Rep's newly updated theatre space. In his opening address to the audience, Executive Producer Gabor Barabas told the audience, "Enjoy, enjoy, the show." And we truly did!

A solo show can be challenging. It requires an appealing premise, top-notch writing, and an actor that captures the dynamism of the story. Hindman accomplishes this and more as he tells the true story of his near-fatal heart attack and recuperation, travels with his husband, John, and work as an actor and writer. He freely admits to being an avid Cher fan and cleverly brings to life people he has encountered. This witty and wise story will resonate with all those who have dealt with medical issues, travelled abroad, or been touched by historical events. In addition to Hindman's finely crafted narrative and impeccable delivery, photographs (including ones his adorable dog Oopsy Doopsy) are projected on stage for a splendid visual effect.

James Hindman is no stranger to NJ Rep. His play, Multiple Family Dwelling made it's world premiere at the theatre in 2017 to excellent reviews. He was encouraged by both Gabor and Suzanne Barabas to craft What Doesn't Kill You. They surely recognized that Hindman's writing and acting talents along with his captivating story would make for a successful show.

The production team has done a great job of bringing the show to the Long Branch stage. They include costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design by Nick Simone; scenic design and projections by Jessica Parks; and lighting design by Jill Nagle. Jane Huber is the Assistant Director and assists with lighting design. The Production Stage Manager is Rose Riccardi.

Don't miss What Doesn't Kill You. It's a charming, funny, and moving theatrical experience. It will be performed on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. For more information, to purchase tickets and to learn more about New Jersey Repertory Company, please visit http://www.njrep.org/ or call 732.229.3166. Patrons should know that the theatre's careful protocols adhere to the CDC, NJ Dept. of Health, and Actors' Equity Association.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography