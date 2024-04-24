Nimbus Dance Brings SPRING to Morris Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Morris Museum will present Nimbus Dance, a leading contemporary dance company on Friday, April 26 with two performances at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Nimbus Dance's Spring pays homage to Martha Graham's iconic collaboration with composer Aaron Copland, Appalachian Spring. Choreographed by Nimbus founder and Artistic Director, Sam Pott, who as a soloist with Martha Graham Dance Company performed the role of Husbandman in Appalachian Spring, this new work honors the original while being a standalone work of contemporary dance. Like the original, this work is imbued with Americana, hope, and optimism.

"I am thrilled to present this important work of American dance by one of the leading choreographic voices from the Garden State." Said Brett W. Messenger, Morris Museum's Curatorial Director of Live Arts. "Since launching Live Arts we have created a tradition of shining a spotlight on the incredible contemporary dance movement in New Jersey which has included world premieres by Kyle Marshall, 10 Hairy Legs, and Carolyn Dorfman. Spring is the sort of uplifting work that, like those previous works, highlights the role NJ dance companies are playing in shaping the future of American dance."

The exceptional cast of Nimbus' celebrated company will be joined by 14 talented dance students from Morris County VoTech during the evening performance at 7:30 PM. This collaboration showcases the company's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering artistic growth within the community.

Nimbus Dance is deeply rooted in its community, both through immersive programming and the diversity of its organization, which mirrors that of Jersey City. The company's mission is to use the arts as a medium for broad impact, engaging people of all ages, backgrounds, and financial means.