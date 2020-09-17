BWW Review: Mile Square Theatre Presents SITTING AND TALKING, A Captivating Streaming Production 9/18 to 9/20

SITTING AND TALKING at Mile Square Theatre

"I want something that casts light on these days." by Charles in Sitting and Talking

Mile Square Theatre of Hudson County is continuing to deliver excellent entertainment for the public. They have commissioned seven new plays written specifically for the Zoom format. The four-part series begins on Friday, September 18, and runs every weekend through October 11. The series begins with Lia Romeo's play, Sitting and Talking. Broadwayworld.com had the opportunity to view the streaming play in advance of its first showing and we highly recommend it.

The two-hander features film star Dan Lauria who played the titular role in Broadway's Lombardi. He is joined by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick. The piece is directed by James Glossman. Sitting and Talking is presented in collaboration with Project Y Theatre Company, led by co-founding Artistic Directors Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith.

The play follows a man and a woman in their 60's as they navigate the path to companionship during quarantine through online dating. At first, it seems as though Charles, a divorcee, and Enid, a widow, have nothing in common. But during the course of their regular conversations, they become well acquainted as they discuss family matters, concerns, cooking, the prospect of traveling, and having a live date together. Their relationship deepens and communication becomes much more intimate. It is an affecting production with just the right touches of humor.

Dan Lauria as Charles and Wendy Malick as Enid both have bountiful acting talents that come shining through in the streaming format. Their conversations are real and engaging from the first moment of the play to the last. Audiences will come to care a great deal about the characters that they portray. The production is a very timely one. It is relatable not only for older individuals but for anyone who has felt personal frustrations and longings during the pandemic.

Sitting and Talking runs for approximately an hour, the ideal length of time for the play. Mile Square Theatre's Given Circumstance: New Plays in the Virtual World are now available. Tickets are $15-$20, available at https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/. Once purchased, audience members will be emailed a link through which the stream may be accessed.

