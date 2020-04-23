BWW Interview: Executive Director John McEwen of NEW JERSEY THEATRE ALLIANCE

We continue our interviews with theatre pros to find out more about their organizations, how they are coping with the Covid-19 outbreak, and their plans for the future. John McEwen, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, gave us some valuable insights.

The Alliance was founded in 1981 by five professional theatres on the belief that the theatre community is stronger united, not divided, and that one theatre's success is a success for all. The Alliance now serves 19 Equity producing member theatres and 11 associate member theatres, representing 12 of the state's 21 counties. Their mission is to unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate New Jersey's professional theatres. We advance the theatre community by developing innovative, collaborative, and engaging programs and services for member theatres and their diverse audiences.

John McEwen has served as the Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance since 2001. Prior to the Alliance, John served as Vice President for Development of the New Jersey Network Foundation where he was responsible for providing the leadership for an annual fund goal of more than $7 million in support of NJN Public Television and Radio's programs and services. Prior to joining NJN, John served as the Director of Development for Paper Mill Playhouse where he oversaw all fundraising activities, long-range planning, and board development. John provided the leadership for Paper Mill's successful $10 million capital campaign.

In 1992, McEwen developed the Cultural Access Network Project, a project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and New Jersey Theatre Alliance, for which he received the inaugural Leadership Award in Access from The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. John serves as a trustee of ArtPride NJ andFund for the New Jersey Blind. John has served as an adjunct professor in arts management at Seton Hall University, Drew University, and New York University.

John has consulted numerous organizations on board development, long-range planning, fundraising, and cultural access. He received a BA from Montclair State University and an MA from New York University.

John is a graduate of Leadership/New Jersey and was selected as one of 50 nonprofit arts leaders to participate in the Executive Program for Nonprofit Arts Leaders at Stanford University, a partnership of Stanford and National Arts Strategies.

When John is not attending the theatre, he enjoys cooking, collecting glass art, and anything to do with the water-boating, sun bathing, swimming.

John McEwen provided fascinating responses to our questions.

You have a remarkable background in theatre programming and development. How did your experiences prepare you for your work as Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

I have always loved the power of theatre to bring people together and help us learn about ourselves and each other. My first theatre experience as a child was a production of SOUTH PACIFIC at Paper Mill Playhouse and I was hooked. I initially wanted to be an actor and participated in many local theatre productions throughout middle and high school. I double majored in theatre and communications at Montclair State University and it was during college that I realized that my chances of making it as an actor were slim. That's when I developed an interest in the business side of theatre. My first job out of college was the Assistant to the General Manager for the Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York. I decided to return to school to get my Masters in Arts Administration at New York University, and worked in the box office for Paper Mill Playhouse while pursuing my degree. I soon moved into Paper Mill's development office as the Development Associate and shortly after that was named Director of Development. I thoroughly enjoyed my 15 years at Paper Mill Playhouse, during which time I was able to work with staff and board members to create the theatre's diverse access services for those with disabilities, set the foundation for the theatre's education program, and complete a capital campaign. Paper Mill Playhouse continues to be a cultural jewel for our state and nation under the direction of Mark Hoebee, Artistic Director, and Michael Stotts, Managing Director. Following Paper Mill Playhouse I moved on to be the Vice President for Development at the New Jersey Network Foundation, the fundraising arm for the state's former public television station.

My background in fundraising, collaborating with teams of staff and board of trustees, and serving on the Board of New Jersey Theatre Alliance during my tenure at Paper Mill, six as its President, served as a great foundation to prepare for the role of Executive Director. I also believe my service as a trustee on several boards including NJ Fund for the Blind, Center for NonProfits, Partnership in Philanthropy, ArtPride New Jersey, and being a member of the 1996 class of Leadership New Jersey has provided me experiences and a wonderful network of colleagues that has been valuable to my work and service to the state;s professional theatre community.

Since you assumed the role of Executive Director in 2001, how has the Alliance grown and advanced?

I was so fortunate to succeed Laura Aden, who served as the Alliance's first full-time Executive Director. The Alliance had a solid foundation that I could build upon when I took over 2001. In collaboration with the incredible board and staff, the Alliance has been able to grow and advance in a myriad of ways. We changed the makeup of our board to include both theatre representatives and community leaders to expand the ambassadorship for our member theatres and the skill set and outreach to support the Alliance's mission and initiatives. We have expanded the support from the public and private sector, built up the organization's cash reserves, and two years ago launched and exceeded an $1 million endowment campaign. This solid financial foundation has allowed us to expand audience development programs including our annual Stages Festival, increase our capacity to offer professional development and networking opportunities for theatre professionals, and develop a loan program for member theatres. This year we formed a partnership with Show-Score, a New York City theatre review aggregator, community review site, and ticket finder. The partnership with the Alliance was their first entree into the regional theatre market, and we look forward to finding new and innovative ways to spread awareness of the excellence and diversity of New Jersey's Professional Theatre community.

Tell us about how the Alliance collaborates on a regular basis with their 19 Equity producing member theatres and 11 associate member theatres.

Collaboration has been a core value of the Alliance since its founding in 1981. This value is what strengthens the Alliance and our members who believe that the success of one theatre is a success for all. The Alliance promotes and strengthens the state's theatre community as a whole and individually. Theatre representatives are very active in many of the Alliance's committees, especially our Membership, Marketing, and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committees. The Alliance's technical assistance opportunities and audience development programs are designed with input and guidance from our member theatres and we always engage the entire membership in the strategic planning for the organization.

We'd love to know more about the Cultural Access Network Project and how it serves our Garden State communities.

I strongly believe that no individual should be denied access to participating or engaging in the arts because of a disability. This passion allowed me to spearhead many of the accessibility offerings at Paper Mill Playhouse, which are still offered today. I've always thought it was important for New Jersey to be a leader in cultural access and for the field to have the knowledge and the tools to help them remove all barriers to make their programs and facilities accessible. I am grateful that the New Jersey State Council on the Arts also believed in equal access to the arts and has been an outstanding partner on this initiative since its launch in 1992. The Project started with a two day conference covering a wide range of topics to a robust series of programs today including monthly roundtables covering specific topics including programs, facility access, marketing, and technology; training opportunities for those interested in becoming audio describers for programs that serve those with vision loss or theatrical interpreters for the Deaf; an Excellence in Cultural Access Awards program to recognize organizations and individuals who demonstrate innovation and leadership in making the arts accessible; and workshops on how organizations can develop an ADA Plan, which is a requirement in order to receive funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The most recent initiative is a Cultural Access Calendar, a one-stop shop allowing the public to search cultural events in the state by accomodation (i.e. sign interpretation, audio description, programs for those on the autism spectrum, etc.), which will be launched in Fall, 2020. We are blessed to have an outstanding volunteer committee to help us in the design and support of these programs. I'm extremely proud that as a result of their support, the leadership of New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and the outstanding work of the arts community, New Jersey is an award-winning national leader in this work.

So much of our entertainment community has been put on hold during the Covid-19 outbreak. What has NJ Theatre Alliance been doing to stay connected and support theatres and patrons of the arts?

So much has changed over the past few weeks and COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on our lives and our field. Many of our theatres live on the edge and most operate with less than two months of working capital on hand. COVID-19 has shut down all of our theatres and dates to reopen are still in question as the news of this pandemic changes daily. The economic impact of these closures will be significant, but theatres have put the safety and well-being of their communities first. At the Alliance, we are working hard to be of service to our membership at this unprecedented time.

The Alliance has forgiven all member dues for this fiscal year. In addition, knowing that our theatre artists and workers are the hardest hit during this time, the Board and staff have established a $60,000 Theatre Worker Relief Fund for New Jersey teaching artists and theatre workers affiliated with our member theatres, and will distribute funds to about 100 people in early May.

Member workshops and access roundtables are being conducted through Zoom with great success. We are virtually meeting with the field each week to provide them an outlet to share resources, brainstorm about engaging with their patrons, navigate their contracts with Actors Equity Association, walk them through federal and state grant opportunities, think through alternatives for canceled fundraising events, and provide a "safe space" for them to share concerns and fears during this difficult time.

Although all live Stages Festival events have been postponed until next year, many theatres have chosen to divert their Stages Festival funding to support innovative online content that audiences, students, and families can enjoy from the safety of their own homes. You can see a listing of those online offerings at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages-online.

The Alliance is also working hard to amplify the visibility of our members at this time through social media. If you don't already, please do follow New Jersey Theater Alliance on Facebook and Instagram to see the latest offerings from all our members, as well as memories of connection shared with us by the public. When you like and share what we post it really helps spread awareness of our member theatres' work. It's also been wonderful to be able to share the many ways that theatres are putting their skills to use to sew masks, 3-D print PPE face shields, create educational outlets for kids at home, and support the small businesses in their communities. This crisis has once again revealed the incredible resilience, persistence, creativity, and collaborative spirit of New Jersey's theatre artisans.

We also will be participating in an international study to track audience attitudes about attendance at theatres and cultural venues during and after COVID-19. This will be extremely valuable to our ember theatres as they continue to make plans and adjust policies now and once they open their doors again.

I am extremely grateful that due to the leadership, wisdom, and support of our Board, the amazing work of our staff, the generosity and encouragement of our family of funders and patrons, and the collaborative spirit of our member theatres, we are able to be here for our member theatres during this unprecedented crisis, and always.

How can our readers continue to support your mission during these unprecedented times?

If your readers have a relationship with one of our member theatres, drop them an email and let them know how much you appreciate them and that you look forward to joining them again. Follow our theatres on social media and participate in the wonderful online content they are offering. If you bought tickets to a performance or fundraising event that was cancelled, please consider turning that purchase into a donation to the theatre; they can really use the cash at this time. Subscriptions are now being offered by many of our theatres for next season. In a time when we could all use some hope, I think it is a wonderful gesture of hope, solidarity, and belief in the importance of the arts to take a subscription for next year to one of or more of our member theatres.

If you don't have a relationship with one of our member theatres, establish one! Our professional member theatres offer something for everyone: classic drama, Shakespeare, the American musical, new plays by established and emerging writers, theatre for young people, and an array of innovative and exciting education opportunities. An average of 1 million people attend New Jersey's professional theatres, we definitely want as many of your readers as possible to experience the outstanding artistry our theatres have to offer.

And, of course, a donation to a theatre and the Alliance would be really appreciated to ensure that the theatre and the Alliance can continue to be of service to their communities during these uncertain times.

What are some of your plans for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance in the future?

The future will look different for our field; how different we are not sure. Our future will be continuing to explore these uncharted waters with our member theatres by providing them the support and resources they need as they make plans to reopen and start their seasons. We plan on continuing our membership roundtables, supporting and promoting Stages Festival events throughout the state, producing Curtain Call, a fundraising event and celebration of our theatres, and expanding our See Professional Theatre print and media campaign to build the public's public's awareness of our member theatres and the important impact theatre has on the lives of our communities.

In addition, we will continue our organization's commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) through our Arts and Culture Administrators of Color Network, planning our programs though an EDI lens, and exploring a statewide conference for the field to provide educational opportunities about applying EDI frameworks to their programs and policies. We are determined that progress that has been made in this area for our field will not backslide in the face of the many new challenges that have been created by COVID-19. On the contrary, we believe that starting with equity, justice, inclusion and honoring the human experience of all people is an essential component of rebuilding the arts sector during and after this crisis.

New Jersey Theatre Alliance is located at 7 King Place, 2nd Floor, Morristown, NJ 07060. To learn more, please visit: https://njtheatrealliance.org/ or call 973.731.6582, Extension 13. You can also follow New Jersey Theatre Alliance on social media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of John McEwen





