Atlantic City Ballet Announces its 42nd Season

The Atlantic City Ballet is beginning its 42nd year with a full schedule of performances both in Atlantic City and across the region. The season will kick off in September with a return engagement at the Ocean City Music Pier with the Ocean City POPS. The end of that month, the company returns to its residency at Caesars with Coppelia and then 4 additional performances throughout the season. The holidays brings two of the ballet's classic performances of It's A Shore Holiday and Nutcracker and the spring season commences with Carmina Burana that includes a collaboration with the Ocean City POPS and The Greater South Jersey Chorus.

The company is adding new venues and exciting new partnerships this season. Also in keeping with its Everyday Dance Initiative, the company will be offering free ballet classes to AC resident children. These classes are through a grant with the city of Atlantic City and will run from September to June. Patrons are encouraged to visit the company's web site for the most up to date information on their 42nd season.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.

Caesars Circus Maximus Theater - Atlantic City, NJ

9/27- Coppelia

10/25- Night On Bald Mountain

11/16- It's a Shore Holiday

12/15- Nutcracker

4/19- Cinderella

TOURING

Ocean City Music Pier-Ocean City, NJ 9/14- w/ Ocean City POPS

Middle Twp PAC-Cape May Courthouse, NJ 9/28- Coppelia

Scottish Rite Auditorium-Collingswood, NJ 11/29-Nutcracker

STAC-Manahawkin, NJ 12/1- It's a Shore Holiday

Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ 12/13 & 14-Nutcracker 3/29-Carmina Burana

Levoy Theater-Millville, NJ12/20-Nutcracker

Strand Theater-Lakewood, NJ 12/21-Nutcracker 4/18-Cinderella

Pfleeger Hall -Rowan Univ.-Glassboro, NJ 3/28-Carmina Burana

