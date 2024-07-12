Aspire Performing Arts Company Presents URINETOWN At The Barn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“It's a privilege to pee…” are not words one would expect to hear in a musical, but in Urinetown anything goes…or doesn't go as the case may be! Find out exactly what is going on when Aspire Performing Arts Company presents the Broadway musical Urinetown from July 19 to 21 at the Barn Theatre in Montville.

Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Urinetown takes places in a Gotham-like city, where a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero named Bobby Strong decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Performances are Friday, July 19 at 7:00PM; Saturday, July 20 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM; and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at the Barn Theatre, located at 32 Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.

Aspire PAC's production of Urinetown features two casts of 34 performers including Anthony DiBenedetto and Ryan Peters as Bobby Strong, Catherine Golioto and Meghan Shay as Hope, Nicholas Bordoni and Jalan Royal as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Ren Bailey and Sarah Black as Penelope Pennywise, Joshua Bienskie-Jackson and Bryan Torres as Lockstock, and Collin Eagen and Logan Lewis as Barrel.

The production also features Maya Friedman and Rachel Perl as Little Sally, Adelynn Maddela and Stella Nardone as Little Becky Two-Shoes, and Alex McEnroe and German Tatis Rosario as Hot Blades Harry.

Rounding out the cast are 16 talented performers from across New Jersey including Carsten Braun (Senator Fipp), Francesca Coniglio (Billy Boy Bill), Fabian Gallego (Tiny Tom), Nicole Londono (Dr. Billeaux), Fiona MacLean (Mr. McQueen), Noel Marootian (Josephine Strong), Madeline Mauriello (Ms. Millenium), Dayanara Moran (Soupy Sue), Andrew Sternberg (Old Man Strong), Anara Sullivan (Cladwell's Secretary), Deana Tejada (Robby the Stockfish), and ensemble members Kaitlyn Bordoni, Bryce De Jong, Alexandra Halleran, Delaney Piccoli, and Andrew Voza.

The show is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso, with musical direction by K. Leigh Weinman and choreography by Coldin Grundmeyer. Rounding out the team is production manager Cheryl Wilbur, stage manager Brynn Buckley, and production assistants Emma Cieslik and Emma Mangino.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 19 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations – including Best Overall Production for its 2023 production of The Addams Family - four Broadway World Regional Awards (50+ nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations). For more information, visit aspirepac.com.

