Art In The Atrium To Present Black Joy Exhibit; Additional Black History Month Programming

Art in the Atrium, Inc. returns with its fourth major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries. In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA is presenting Black Joy.

The exhibit runs from January 17 through March 1. A reception will take place Wednesday, February 5 from 5 pm – 8 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

Black Joy features the works of five artists: Rashida James, Kwesi Kwarteng, Therez Fleetwood, Serron Green and Meclina Gomes. “I am elated to bring together exciting, trailblazing, and thought-provoking artists whose work inspires and engages as well as spark deep reflection and empowerment,” says Wanda Croudy, Curator of Black Joy for Art in the Atrium.

“The array of artists selected for the Black Joy exhibition expresses the many aspects of our Blackness – history, achievements, and creativity,” she adds. “During this time of recognizing and celebrating our oneness we find how varied we are - we are not one-dimensional. We express ourselves in a multitude of ways that is freeing and offering a means of connecting at the same time. I hope that every person who sees this exhibition will learn from, connect with, and feel the joy – the Black Joy in the artwork from these extraordinary Artists.”

Artwork displayed at MPAC is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events, Tuesdays from 12 pm to 2 pm, and by appointment. Private group tours are also available. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345, ext. 6587.

Click here for additional information about Art in the Atrium.

