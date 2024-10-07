Art House Productions Announces 2024-2025 INKUBATOR Playwrights Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions has announce the 2024-2025 cohort of its INKubator New Play Program. INKubator is a year-long generative process for a select group of six playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Michael Judson Berry, Phillip Gregory Burke, Sarah Cuneo, Molly Horan, Frank Murdocco, and M. D. Schaffer.

Playwrights will meet monthly alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new work, receive feedback, and develop a first draft of a new play. In the spring, each writer will team up with a director and actors to present a public reading as a part of the 7th Annual INKubator New Play Festival in May 2025. Audiences who attend the festival will have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the writers, directors, and actors following each performance.

Submissions were evaluated through a process coordinated by INKubator Program Director, Alex Tobey, in partnership with INKubator alum playwrights Upasna Barath and Amanda Sage Comerford and Art House Productions Executive Artistic Director, Meredith Burns.

Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions, says, "We are thrilled to welcome such an outstanding group of playwrights to our 2024-2025 INKubator program.

Each writer brings a unique voice and perspective, and we are excited to support them as they develop new and innovative works. INKubator has always been a vital part of Art House's mission to nurture emerging talent, and this year's cohort represents the depth of creativity and passion that drives our community forward."



