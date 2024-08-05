Argentine Dance Sensation Malevo to Perform At NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South American sensation, MALEVO, will make its New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) debut on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. This one-night only Newark performance is part of the troupe's worldwide tour with additional local stops in West Point, NY (Oct 20), and Stony Brook Long Island, NY (Oct 26).



The thrilling dance sensation MALEVO is an all-male Argentinian dancing-and-drumming troupe created by the choreographer/dancer Matias Jaime. Hailed for its lightning-fast footwork, high-energy athleticism and exhilarating rhythms, MALEVO is a fiery combination of Malambo (the traditional folk dance of Argentine Gauchos), dramatic flamenco and synchronized percussion. MALEVO burst onto the scene with its thrilling performances on America's Got Talent in 2015.



After being named an official "Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina," and on the tail of numerous successes including events and performances in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, Paris, Cairo, St, Petersburg, and Montreal as well as special performances with Latin pop-star Ricky Martin, Cirque du Soleil, and a year-long residency at Universal Studios Japan. MALEVO has earned worldwide recognition and a dedicated legion of fans with multiple sold-out tours.

