Applications For The New Jersey Theatre Alliance Career Accelerator Program Are Now Open

New Jersey Theatre Alliance has announced that applications for the 2025 Career Accelerator Program are now open. Requirements, deadlines, and a link to the application form can be found at https://njtheatrealliance.org/career-accelerator/.

This 6-month program is comprised of three part-time, 2-month placements; two with professional theatres and one with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to learn about theatre administration and management in real-world contexts. In addition to learning in the field, fellows will participate in professional development seminars, mentoring meetings, and check-ins with the Theatre Alliance Staff.

Marshall Jones, III, Associate Dean for Equity, Associate Professor of Theater, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers, the State University of NJ, and Alliance Board President adds, “As a theater professional and educator, I am so proud of this outstanding program on so many levels. First off, it's a great opportunity for emerging leaders of color who have a commitment to the great state of New Jersey. Three lucky individuals have the opportunity to intern with 3 of our member theaters, and most importantly be duly compensated. There's no doubt that the fortunate participants will have their career accelerated.”

Interested applicants must identify as an emerging theatre professional and a person of color. Applicants of color who also identify as Trans or non-binary, disabled, or deaf are highly encouraged to apply.

Applicants may be currently enrolled in college, graduated from college, or finished with high school and not attending college. Adults who identify as emerging theatre professionals, such as those seeking a career change later in life are also eligible for this program. The program is not open to currently enrolled high school students.

“The connections I've made throughout my time in the Career Accelerator Program - not only with the Alliance staff and program cohort, but with representatives of member theaters and sponsorships as well - have led me to jobs, events, and resources that I wouldn't have otherwise known about. Since making these connections I've had the opportunity to attend some external events such as the NJ Arts and Culture Renewal Fund Convening held at Newark Arts Museum and Daryl Stewart Productions' Broadway in the Bricks. Attending these events have given me a deeper sense of all the wonderful work that is being done in the NJ Arts community and the people who are behind it. Furthermore, as a result of these connections, I continue to be in contact with the member theaters I was placed at (Vanguard Theater Company and Art House Productions), helping out wherever I can on upcoming events and projects. Although the program has ended, the support of the Alliance and its member theaters have not; and I am deeply grateful for that. As I continue to navigate the early phase of my career, I will be sure to hold on to all that I have learned from this program,” says 2024 Fellow, Asia Jenine Todd.

Three Career Accelerator Fellows will be chosen to participate in the program beginning in January 2025 and ending in June 2025. They will be paid $17/hour, receive a $500 travel stipend, and a $500 stipend to support healthcare, childcare, tuition, debt repayment, or other life needs. Fellows will be matched for placements with New Jersey Theatre Alliance member theatres, all of which are committed to creating a learning experience with specific responsibilities, tasks, projects, and structure.

Applications are due by September 30, 2024.

Additional requirements, deadlines, and link to the application form can be found at https://njtheatrealliance.org/career-accelerator/

The Career Accelerator Program is supported in part by the RSI Foundation, F.M. Kirby Foundation, NJM Insurance, and an anonymous donor.

About New Jersey Theatre Alliance

Founded in 1981, New Jersey Theatre Alliance was the first statewide service organization for professional, not-for-profit theatre companies in the United States, and is a leader in developing model programs that unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate professional theatre in New Jersey. Funding for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, is provided in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, New Jersey Cultural Trust, New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, the National Endowment for the Arts, and contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations including Grunin Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund hosted by the Princeton Area Community Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The RSI Foundation, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation,and New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance.

