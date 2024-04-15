American Repertory Ballet to Present Ethan Stiefel's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Ballet will present the return of Ethan Stiefel's celebrated production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, May 10-12, 2024 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

"This production was made during my first year as ARB's Artistic Director, and it truly represents the overall vision we wanted to kickstart at the time," says Stiefel. "Its blend of artful, athletic, whimsical and heartfelt movement and storytelling absolutely encapsulates ARB, and what makes both the show and the company wholly authentic. Simply put, our A Midsummer's Night Dream production is as unique as our artists and our repertoire."

This timeless tale, set to Felix Mendelssohn's iconic score with additional music written for film by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, promises to transport attendees into to a magical forest filled with fairies, elves, mischief, romance, and joy. Audiences of all ages will once again be cheering, laughing out loud, and mesmerized by the ballet's whimsy and crisp storytelling. There is no better way to celebrate Mother's Day weekend!

With scenery by award-winning designer Howard Jones, lighting by Joseph Walls, and original costumes by ARB's Resident Costume Designer Janessa Cornell Urwin, Shakespeare's beloved masterpiece receives a modern transformation. The cast will feature the entire ARB Company alongside trainees from Princeton Ballet School.

For ticketing and information, please visit arballet.org.

PERFORMANCE and TICKET INFORMATION

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed:

Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Ticket prices for A Midsummer Night's Dream range from $25 to $45, plus fees.

VENUE INFORMATION

The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center is located at 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The venue can be reached by car or New Jersey Transit, and has ample parking in its attached parking deck.

American Repertory Ballet's A Midsummer Night's Dream was made possible by a generous gift from leading sponsor Nora Orphanides.

(The Nora C. Orphanides Artistic Director and Choreographer) is an internationally recognized Dancer, Instructor, Coach, Director and Choreographer. Stiefel became American Repertory Ballet's Artistic Director in July, 2021. In 1989, Stiefel began his professional dance career at age 16 with the New York City Ballet where he quickly rose to the rank of Principal Dancer. Stiefel was also a Principal Dancer with Ballett Zürich followed by being a Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre (ABT) from 1997-2012. Stiefel has served as Dean of the School of Dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) as well as the Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet. During his celebrated performing career, Stiefel danced leading roles in all the full-length classics and performed in an extensive range of shorter classical, contemporary, and modern works. Guest appearances include dancing with The Royal Ballet, The Mariinsky Ballet, New York City Ballet, Teatro Colón, The Australian Ballet and many others. He has appeared in numerous film, video and television productions including the feature film Center Stage and the documentary Born to be Wild. As a choreographer, he has created new works for the Royal New Zealand Ballet, The Washington Ballet, American Repertory Ballet, ABT Studio Company, Northern Ballet (UK), The Royal Ballet School, UNCSA, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the television series Flesh and Bone on the STARZ network. Stiefel has received a number of prestigious awards such as the Statue Award of the Princess Grace Foundation and the Dance Magazine Award. (Photo credit: Harald Schrader Photography)