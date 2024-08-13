ANASTASIA Announced At The Spring Lake Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spring Lake Theatre has announced that it will be the first community theater in New Jersey to bring the breathtaking story of Anastasia to life on stage. Opening on Thursday, August 15.

Anastasia tells the enchanting tale of a young woman who embarks on an epic journey to discover the mystery of her past. Set against the backdrop of the fall of the Russian Empire and the glitz of 1920s Paris, this musical is filled with stunning visuals, captivating performances, and a score that will transport you through time. With beloved songs like "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is a show that will resonate with anyone who believes in the power of love and family.

Produced by Patricia Barry and directed by Kerry White and Claudia Noto, who is making her directorial debut, this production features a dazzling cast of local talent, along with breathtaking set design by Andrew Dagostino and choreography by Christine Baglivio that will immerse you in the magic of the story. Musical Direction is by Beth Moore and Stage Management by Jackie Drudy and Jade Gordon. The Spring Lake Theatre is proud to be at the forefront of local theater by presenting Anastasia for the first time, offering audiences a chance to experience this Broadway hit close to home!

The cast features both veterans and newcomers, with Felicia Russell making her Spring Lake Theatre debut as Anya, a spirited and resilient young woman with no memory of her past, determined to discover her true identity. Her journey takes shape when she meets Dmitry, played by Thomas Vice, a charming and resourceful con artist who sees an opportunity to profit from Anya's search for her family, but finds himself falling for her instead, and Vlad, a lovable and loyal former aristocrat who assists Dmitry in his schemes, played by Nick D'Ambrosia. They are pursued by Gleb, played by Andrew Ferrie, a conflicted Soviet officer torn between his duty to the regime and his growing affection for Anya. The Dowager Empress, who Anya needs to convince of her identity, is played by Leanne DeCamp, joined by Delaney Bogusz playing the role of Countess Lily.

In the Romanov Family, Tsarina Alexandra is played by Laurett Gannon, with Steven Copp portraying Tsar Nicholas II. Their children Alexei, Mariya, Tatiana, and Olga are played by Connor Samoulis, Jade Gordon, Mary Jodry, and Rachel denHartog respectively, with Allisa Conover and Avery Schmidt playing younger versions of Anastasia.

Count Leopold is played by Vincent Alexander, and Gorlisky will be portrayed by Stephen Doucette.

Backing them up is an outstanding ensemble consisting of Jimmy Weinstein, Connor Nasp, Kevin Polke, Hobey Peterson, Cooper Lantz, Hannah Hewitson, Mia Bramley, Kim Ivan, Pamela Pasqual, Mary Beth Meehan, Paige Wehner, Tracy Strong, Hannah Brodlie, Cosette Lyncheski, Emily Davis, Chloe Benson, Bridget Gloster, and Susan Everett.

Performance dates: August 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 2024, with 7:30 PM curtains on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 300 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, phone 732.449.4530, Monday - Saturday, 11 AM - 5 PM or by visiting springlaketheatre.com

