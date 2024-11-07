A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Christmas Carol returns to the Main Stage of the acclaimed Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ). This production plays at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University beginning December 4, 2024.

Scrooge's iconic journey from miser to humanitarian appears fresh and new in Neil Bartlett's bold and highly-theatrical adaptation. “I've worked on and seen many Carols over the years, and Bartlett's script remains my hands-down favorite,” says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “Using the story's rich language and an ensemble of wonderful actors, the vast inhabitants of Dickens' iconic world spring to life (animate and inanimate alike) like you've never seen before — everything from the merry Fezziwigs to Scrooge's complaining lightbulb.” This inventive production is sure to capture the imaginations of the entire family and fill audiences with the magical spirit of the season.

Anthony Marble (The Book of Will, The Rose Tattoo) returns to The Shakespeare Theatre as the miserly Ebenezor Scrooge. Joining him are a cast of STNJ favorites including Jeffrey M. Bender (As You Like It) as Mr. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present, Emily S. Chang (As You Like It, A Midwinter Night's Dream) as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Celeste Ciulla (The Rose Tattoo) as Marley's Ghost/Mrs. Dilber, Ty Lane (A Man for All Seasons) as Young Scrooge, Andy Paterson (A Child's Christmas in Wales, The Velveteen Rabbit) as Bob Cratchit, and Fionna Roberson (A Midwinter Night's Dream) as Belle. Gina Lamparella makes her STNJ premiere as Mrs. Cratchit. The ensemble takes on all the roles in the story.

Longtime company member Paul Mullins (A Man for All Seasons, The Caretaker) directs this production. The creative team includes scenic designer Charlie Calvert, Costume Designer Kristin Isola, lighting designer Michael Giannitti, sound designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe, with music direction by Robert John Long and dialect coach Julie Foh. A Christmas Carol is sponsored in part by Provident Bank and Beacon Trust.

Single tickets for A Christmas Carol range from $49 to $87, with preview performances beginning at $49 and regular performances beginning at $77. The Theatre offers a variety of cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other available discounts include subscription discounts, and a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey as well as card holders for libraries within the Main Library Alliance. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org. Special student matinee performances are also available.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now through The Shakespeare Theatre's website, ShakespeareNJ.org, or by calling the box office at (973) 408-5600. Performances will run from December 4 through 29, 2024, at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

