Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nicole Henry - I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY: THE SONGS OF Whitney Houston - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Aimee Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Dance Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jacob Dunham - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Hart and Brandon James - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Waldie - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best New Play Or Musical

NEVERMORE - Actorsingers

Best Performer In A Musical

Ava Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Play

CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Haley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts in Motion

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teddy Hallet - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Isabelle Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts in motion

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joshua Lapierre - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Arts In Motion