Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Nicole HenryI WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY: THE SONGS OF Whitney Houston - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Aimee Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty Hibbert - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Dance Production
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jacob Dunham - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Direction Of A Play
Ben Hart and Brandon James - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Kile - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
John Waldie - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Musical
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion

Best New Play Or Musical
NEVERMORE - Actorsingers

Best Performer In A Musical
Ava Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Performer In A Play
Sam Robert RogersTHE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Play
CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Haley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts in Motion

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Teddy Hallet - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Isabelle Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts in motion

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joshua Lapierre - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Arts In Motion




