MONADNOCK COMIC CON Debuts in Jaffrey This May

Comic book conventions began in New York in 1964. They were small events and focused solely on comic books. Today there are “comic-cons” all over the world.

The big daddy of comic conventions, San Diego Comic-Con draws close to 150,000 attendees every year. Now the Monadnock region gets its own convention, the Monadnock Comic Con.

The Park Theatre, Escape Hatch Books, and Team Jaffrey have joined together to produce the event on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. It will include 2 days of comic books, characters in costume, movies, vendors and much more. The event coincides with the National Free Comic Book Day (May 4).

Escape Hatch Books, one of New England's leading comic book stores, will be handing out free comic books on Saturday.

The Park Theatre will present the two newest (and critically acclaimed) animated Spider-Man movies, Into the Spider-Verse, and Across the Spider-Verse on both days. Additionally, the new hit documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill will be shown continuously starting at 12 noon (every 2 hours) on Saturday, May 4.

Comic book and other characters will be in full costume for photographs and videos: Spider-Man, Beaver Boy, Mickey Mouse, T-Rex, Beauty & The Beast's Belle and more. You will see them at the theatre or the book store (both located on same side of Main street) and anywhere in-between on both days.

The theatre will also house Comic Con vendor tables from 11am to 7pm on both Friday and Saturday. Vendors will include comic books, collectibles, crafts and food. (Potential vendors can call (603) 532-8888 to reserve a table, $20/day).

Tickets and More Information

For full schedule of events and to purchase advance tickets to Monadnock Comic Con films, go to theparktheatre.org/comic-con or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. (https://theparktheatre.org/). Escape Hatch Books is located at 27 Main Street in Jaffrey, NH (https://escapehatchbooks.wordpress.com/)