Restored French Film Classic LE SAMOURAI Will Screen at Park Theatre

The Park Theatre will screen a masterpiece of 1960s French film this Friday, April 26 at 7pm. Le Samouraï was first released in 1967 to widespread acclaim. The film has undergone a total 4K restoration.

In a career-defining performance, Alain Delon (Rocco & His Brothers, Purple Noon, Borsalino, Swann in Love) plays Jef Costello, a contract killer with samurai instincts. After carrying out a flawlessly planned hit, Jef finds himself caught between a persistent police investigator and a ruthless employer, and not even his armor of fedora and trench coat can protect him.

An elegantly stylized masterpiece of cool by maverick director Jean‑Pierre Melville (The Informer, The Red Circle, Army of Shadows) Le Samouraï is a razor-sharp cocktail of 1940s American gangster cinema and 1960s French pop culture—with a liberal dose of Japanese lone-warrior mythology.

The film will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant screen and 17-speaker sound system.

Tickets are $10 ($9 for seniors, students, children, teachers and active military). To purchase advance tickets go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. (https://theparktheatre.org/)