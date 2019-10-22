WAITRESS at Popejoy Hall Searches For 'Lulu'
WAITRESS, the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at Popejoy Hall on December 12-15, 2019 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement.
WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."
The character of "Lulu" is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production's finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 48 applicants to sign up.
The "Search for Lulu" will take place in Albuquerque on Wednesday October 30th at 11 am to 2 pm at Musical Theater Southwest (6320 Domingo Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87108.) The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required. To reserve audition time slot go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805044FABAE2CA5FD0-waitress
The character of "Lulu" will be cast locally, and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 3 performances each during the 6-performance engagement.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her town perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-925-5858 or visit UNM Ticketing Services located at the UNM Bookstore or visit the new location on south campus at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. For groups of ten or more inquire at groups@popejoypresents.com.